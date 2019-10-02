Dear Editor:
Well folks are y’all ready to not be able to have access to product that are sometimes used illegally.
Walmart bless their heart is going to stop selling certain types of ammunition because it may be used to kill or harm people.
Man oh man! This sounds great. So I guess Walmart will stop selling gas because some may use that gas to be used in a car while breaking highway laws causing death or injury.
And I’m sure they will quit selling alcoholic beverages because of all the death caused by this product.
Also please do not sell knives because many lives are lost each year as result of knife attacks.
My friends let’s not blame the products instead let us focus on why our culture produces people that commit such evil.
Jack Smith
Sedalia
