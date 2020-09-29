Dear Editor:
I read the article in the paper about people not wearing masks. I don’t understand their reasoning for not wearing them.
I was born in 1931. The war in England started before the states came in. We had to wear gas masks for two years so we wouldn’t be killed and people here are complaining about wearing a mask that will help stop the spread of the virus. I don’t get it. We are at another war except this one we can’t see. So give it up folks and put your mask on.
Barbara Anglin
Sedalia
