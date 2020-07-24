Dear Editor:
There is currently sustained community transmission of COVID in Pettis County with 400% increase in positive results. “Wait and see” is fine, but when flood waters are rising, you don’t use “wait and see” to decide to fill sandbags.
Mask use in the midst of a major global respiratory viral pandemic is a far cry from an attempt to “eliminate all risk.” Protection from serious communicable diseases is exactly the reason why public health departments exist.
The question our community must decide is how many lives are we willing to lose for the convenience of not wearing a mask and does it matter if it is your spouse or parent or child that is lost?
COVID-19 is clearly transmissible from infected people who feel perfectly fine. Peak viral shedding occurs BEFORE onset of symptoms and infectious droplets are produced during ordinary speaking.
There is no question that widespread public mask use will reduce the spread of COVID and help keep the economy open and people working.
Swine Flu vaccine side effects or toxicity of sanitizing solutions are distractions, irrelevant to serious consideration of face masks use.
I am not a big fan of media pundits as health care educators, but to give credit when credit is due, consider Sean Hannity’s recent Public Service message on Fox: “I don’t have a problem wearing a mask, especially if it means we can go to a ball game or to defend grandma and grandpa.” Now THAT sounds like common sense to me.
Dr. Philip Fracica
Bothwell Regional Health Center
Chief Medical Officer
