Dear Editor:
Community concern: Yoga is part of Sedalia’s public and parochial schools curricula as documented in the Sedalia Democrat.
Studies show that yoga breathing patterns can be harmful to children whose lung functions are not fully developed. Texts by Yoga scholars and Sanskrit and occult authorities Rammurti Mishra, John White, and Sir John Woodroffe reveal that yoga is an “occult practice designed to awaken occult energies and lead to occult transformation.” Authority on shamanism and comparative religion Mircea Eliade observed similarities between yoga and witchcraft: “All features associated with European witches are claimed by Indo-Tibetan yogis and magicians.” Finally, excerpts from William Downs, former yoga practitioner: “Yoga is a spiritual deception. If you think you can use yoga only for physical training and not be affected by its spiritual side, you are wrong. The Sanskrit word ‘yoga’ means ‘union’ or ‘yoking,’ union of the human spirit with the spirit of the universe.”
Pictures in the March article on Parkview School show students in the prayer pose. Yoga is an oriental religion, so including it in public school curriculum is a violation of “Separation of church and state.” Are tax dollars used (Dist 200 buses); are other religions receiving comparable support; are parents properly informed of physical and mental dangers of yoga? While offering “fitness” by Total Fitness Gym, The Studio in their operation is devoted entirely to Yoga. In a related issue, why are students focused on “Day of the Dead” rather than positive ethnic celebrations (Cinco de Mayo)?
Cynthia Ann Gray
Sedalia
Ok boomer.
