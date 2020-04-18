I was writing an upbeat, hopeful column this week. Really, I was.
But right in the middle of it, I found out my friend Susie, a fellow synovial sarcoma survivor, died of her disease. Susie’s death comes just two weeks on the heels of the loss of my best “cancer friend,” Becky. Both of them were wives and mothers, energetic, upbeat and faithful women, brave and determined until the end, laughing in the face of an enemy they knew they could not beat.
I am heartbroken.
I am going to tell you a story.
Once upon a time, there was a man named Harry (not his real name). Harry was charming. Handsome. Athletic. Sensitive. Hardworking. Gentle with his young nieces.
Barely a grown man, Harry was drafted into World War II, the European Theater. He fought in France, Germany and Austria in the winter of 1944-45, adjacent to the Battle of the Bulge, but not technically part of it.
Harry had several close calls and near-death experiences. He saw many of his fellows fall in front of him, including one of the best friends he had made, who was cut down by machine gun fire.
In Harry’s company, 28 men lost their lives between October and April, most of them in the span of just a few winter months. In the end, Harry was one of only 44 men in his company of 215 to make it through unscathed.
Harry, the lucky survivor, was never the same. He was broken on the inside, and those wounds rippled through history, causing cracks that are still visible today.
Harry was my grandfather.
Every time I watch a cancer friend charge again and again into the fray of chemo and clinical trials, I think of Harry. Every time one of my valiant friends dies too soon, I remember him. Now, I am left still standing while most of the friends I started treatment with are deceased. I can’t help but think of Harry boarding the ship that would take him home. Alive. Alone.
This story doesn’t have a hopeful ending. No neatly tied bow. No satisfying answers. Maybe it doesn’t even have a point. Who can make any sense of who lives and who dies but God alone? Try it, and you’ll go crazy. You’ll be consumed with confusion and anger and despair. It’s best just to put your head down and move forward.
Or maybe it’s the rambling storytelling itself that brings the answer with it. Maybe it’s as author C.S. Lewis said, that “The complaint was the answer. To have heard myself making it was to be answered.... When the time comes to you at which you will be forced at last to utter the speech which has lain at the center of your soul for years, which you have, all that time, idiot-like, been saying over and over, you’ll not talk about the joy of words. I saw well why the gods do not speak to us openly ... Till that word can be dug out of us, why should they hear the babble that we think we mean? How can they meet us face to face till we have faces?”
