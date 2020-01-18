I published my first writing piece when Emily was in the seventh or eighth grade. My grandmother, Bubba, had suffered a debilitating stroke, and we were just waiting. I picked up Emily every day from the Middle School on Ingram and we went to the hospital, where we spent an hour or so with Bubba. This went on for a while, as Bubba was determined to outlast her mother, who, at age 102, had survived three weeks after the same type stroke. Bubba beat her by four days.
I spent several hours a day by myself, sitting by her side, singing songs she taught me when I was a little girl and talking to her about how she influenced me, though she couldn’t respond. One day, as I sat there, I wrote the story of Emily’s collision with cheating. As Emily told me, she was in Sharon Ray’s class taking a test, hesitantly answered a question a certain way, and then saw another student’s answer, which matched hers. She left the answer. Then she confessed to me that she thought she had cheated.
I advised her to go to Sharon and tell her what had happened, and to take whatever Sharon dished out. Sharon handled the whole incident like the pro she is, and Emily went on her way, determined never even to think about looking at another person’s paper. All in all, everything turned out all right.
That was the story that “Daughter’s Magazine” published.
Now, some 19 or so years later, I wonder whether Emily’s consternation had been necessary at all.
I hate to complain, but I am beyond distressed at how we, as a society, now yawn when we hear about lying and cheating, almost expecting it. The trend has worsened over the years in politics, and now, that insidious devaluing of truth has again invaded the sports world.
Though I believe bad acts should be punished, the NFL did absolutely nothing to the New England Patriots when, in 2007, they were found to have stolen other teams’ signals, and then in 2015, for “Deflategate,” when the NFL determined the Patriots were doctoring the air pressure in the football. I was furious. It seemed that if the bad actors are popular and powerful, they can do or say anything and suffer no penalty.
Now, baseball is suffering an “instant replay” of the 1919 “Black Sox” scandal, in which the Chicago White Sox were found to have thrown the World Series. The Houston Astros are now the cheaters. They won the World Series in 2017 when they stole signals from the opposing team and conveyed those signals by, of all things, banging on a garbage can. The Boston Red Sox are cheaters, too. They employed the same scheme in the 2018 World Series, which, amazingly, they won. The unlucky Los Angeles Dodgers were the victims in both years.
To its credit, Major League Baseball has punished the managers and teams who either created or carried out the scheme and the Astros have fired both men. The manager of the Red Sox – who in 2017 worked for the Astros – has been fired. And Royals alum Carlos Beltran, who was the only player named in the conspiracy – though obviously not the only participant – has been dismissed from his new position as manager of the Mets.
Is that enough? Absolutely not. Pete Rose has been banned – BANNED – from baseball for life, not for cheating, but for breaking the rules about betting on baseball. As far as anyone knows, Rose never bet on a game in which he was involved, but he wagered nevertheless, and that is against the rules. These people today cheated – cheated to win the World Series. Each of them should be, as has been Rose, banned from baseball for the rest of their lives, because they cannot again be trusted to play fair, ruining the integrity of the game.
When someone lies or cheats about something consequential, that person will be untrustworthy from then on in. When someone lies about insignificant things, that person will obviously lie about anything.
Either we value truth and honesty, or we do not. Which society do you want to inhabit?
