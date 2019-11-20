During the 19th century, psychologists and social reformers became concerned that a “criminal type,” one prone to violating the laws and committing violent acts, existed. These people could, some believed, be recognized by certain physical features such as a heavy forehead or close-set eyes. A better way to identify the criminal type was by observing their behavior over a period of time.
In late 1877, the town of La Monte, then a village of about 300 people roughly 10 miles west of Sedalia on the Missouri Pacific Railroad line, experienced the depredations of a criminal type. His activities were covered in both the Sedalia Democrat and the Sedalia Bazoo.
The criminal type was William Baker, an ill-mannered, aggressive braggart known for starting fights. His name was mentioned as an associate of the accused in testimony in the trial of John William Daniel, who was eventually executed for killing Jesse Miller.
In October, Baker was accused of stabbing Roscoe Yocum. Yocum barely survived the incident. Testimony at Baker’s trial in November reveals the nature of the stabbing and shooting affray which had all the marks of a childish squabble instigated by Baker for no apparent reason.
At the trial, John Denison testified that he and Yocum were walking past Baker’s shop when Baker began to brag that he “could whip any man in town.” When Yocum and Denison did not respond, Baker followed the men and continued to taunt them. He punctuated his words with action, hitting Yocum, who may have responded by hitting Baker, who nearly fell. Yocum and Denison crossed the street; followed and again said that he could beat any Yocum in town.
Yocum responded by asking Baker to leave him alone as he didn’t want trouble. Yocum backed away and Baker followed him behind the drugstore into the alley. Shots were heard, and Baker emerged from the alley with powder burns on his face. Yocum said he had been stabbed and was “cut bad.”
Further testimony revealed that both men had been drinking; “a half pint bottle was emptied several times.”
On Dec. 11, Baker was again involved in a violent incident. A Bazoo reporter took a statement the next day. Baker said he came out of the post office and was shot three times, perhaps by William Yocum or Boone Howard.
Local residents disputed Baker’s account, noting that at the time of the shooting William Yocum was in the drug store and that Boone Howard was a “steady sort of character” unlikely to shoot anyone. They also reported that Baker had been in town showing his pistol and bragging in “a blustering and bullying way” that he could kill a person “without taking his gun out of his pocket.”
Doctors James and Conway treated Baker’s wounds. They considered him to have a 50-50 chance of recovering from his wounds.
Although the Bazoo reported that on the day after the shooting Baker’s home was filled with his friends who were attending to him, the press also said the “event created little of no excitement as everybody expected that Baker would be killed.” His threats to kill several people around La Monte were well known.
Baker would certainly have been seen as a criminal type, so full of bluff and bluster and pure meanness that he seemed, so people thought, to deserve the misfortunes he suffered.
