Editor’s note: Bob Satnan is “on assignment” this week so here is one of his favorite columns from 2017.
Jeff Houghton rejects the notion that the area between New York and Los Angeles is like a butter knife: dull, flat and of limited use.
Houghton is an unabashed Midwesterner, raised in Iowa and creating a unique but fulfilling life in Springfield, Mo., as the host of “The Mystery Hour,” a syndicated late-night talk show. You could say he’s the Ozark Empire’s own Steven Colbert.
“It’s this extremely odd thing to have a late-night talk show here,” he said in a phone interview. “I really like the idea of being the guy proudly from the Midwest – because I am.”
That pride gushes forth in his latest venture, a YouTube video titled “Make Something Where You Are.” Calling it just a video is almost disrespectful; what Houghton really has created is a call to arms for people who live between the coasts and outside of metropolitan areas to realize, “Maybe where you are isn’t who you are.” Houghton, who wrote the script and stars in the clip, creates a mantra out of, “You can make something where you are.”
“It’s very much from the heart and I think it connected with people,” Houghton said. “It’s a recognition of this idea that in the Midwest we have great humility, but sometimes we think that because we are in the Midwest or because we’re not in a big city we can’t pursue our dreams there, or whatever we do will be lesser. I just feel passionately that that is not true. … I’ve lived it out through my own life and thought it was something that other people might latch onto.”
As an aspiring comedy writer and performer, Houghton spent some time working in New York and Los Angeles. There are clips online of him playing small roles in sketches on “Late Night with David Letterman.” He returned to Springfield and decided to confront “this fallacy that there are places for dreamers and it’s probably far away from where you are now,” as he says in the video.
“The Mystery Hour” started out as a fake TV show in front of an audience at an improv theater, and it has steadily grown, Houghton said. He and his crew got the show on TV, “and we’ve steadily gotten better at it, and as we have gotten better at it we have pursued more markets with it.” It currently airs in six states in three different markets.
The show is recorded at The Gillioz, a historic theater in downtown Springfield that draws a pretty big crowd. In booking guests, Houghton tries to land “character actors from beloved shows. Not people who are asked to be on ‘The Tonight Show,’ but those doing interesting work and (who) people will know – and are willing to come to Springfield.” In October, one of the guests was Jim O’Heir, who played Jerry on the NBC-TV comedy “Parks and Recreation.” Other guests are just interesting and talented people from the Springfield area.
“Our goal is national syndication with a good digital strategy,” Houghton said. “We want to do it, and we want to do it from Springfield.”
The “Make Something Where You Are” video was created as a segment for “The Mystery Hour,” like others that Houghton has created and seen catch interest online. “Instagram Husband” went viral and “Midwest Foreign Correspondent” also had good traction. The latter came about in the wake of President Trump’s election.
“I was listening to ‘Fresh Air’ with Terry Gross on NPR and she had a reporter on who actually spent time in the Midwest – not just coming out for elections or a natural disaster. They were treating him as if he were a foreign correspondent,” Houghton said with a laugh. That “Midwest is lesser” mindset is something he encountered frequently during his time on the coasts.
“Living in L.A., I would say to people, ‘I’m from Missouri, but I’m from Iowa originally, but that means the exact same thing to you,’” he said.
Through “The Mystery Hour” and much of his other work, Houghton displays great stage presence and a wry sense of humor. “Make Something Where You Are” reveals his heart. It has amusing moments, but at its core it is sincere and meaningful. Houghton is hopeful the video grows in views and “gets picked up by someone big to spread the word.”
Its message – knocking down “the idea that a phone call to U-Haul is the permission you need to get started” on your dream – is one people in communities like Sedalia need to take to heart.
“It has resonated with people and people are taking a lot of pride in it, so I think there could be something more there,” Houghton said.
