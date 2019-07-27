My interest in baseball originated during the years when Grandpa listened, in the lazy, dim, summer evening light, to Cardinals baseball on the radio. I’m too young to have heard Dizzy Dean call the games, but I’m old enough to remember hearing Harry Carey’s nasal blasting. I followed the Cardinals through their 1960s glory years, becoming a fan.
My interest in baseball continued after we moved to Kansas City, just two years after the Royals became Kansas City’s hometown team. I attended my first major league baseball game, but instead of “eager young fan,” I was “too cool for school,” snickering at the little kid two seats down, pounding his glove, shouting, “Come ON, Splittorfffffffff!” spittle flying everywhere. It took little time for me, though I had no glove to pound, to start shouting, “Come ON, Splittorfffffff!” I became a Royals fan – but I still loved the Cards. After all, old habits die hard.
What I didn’t know was that while Grandpa was making me a Cardinals fan, another decades-old league had co-existed with the Major Leagues and was coming to an end. Because Major League Baseball was, like almost all segments of Americans’ lives during that time, segregated, I knew nothing of the Negro Leagues.
That changed this past weekend when Max and I went to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum (NLBM) in Kansas City’s 18th and Vine District. We had promised ourselves a trip to the NLBM because several years ago, Max and I saw Buck O’Neil. Buck O’Neil had been a Monarch, Kansas City’s Negro League team, and was the de facto face of Negro Leagues history and baseball in general. He was part of why the museum had come to be in the first place. I approached him and asked to shake his hand. He said, “Give it up for ol’ Buck,” and hugged me instead.
Why it took us so long to get to the museum is a mystery. We spent about two-and-a-half hours becoming educated about not only the Negro Leagues but also about segregation in America, long after the Supreme Court in Brown v. Board of Education declared that separate was NOT equal.
Certainly, separate was not equal in baseball, which was borne out by what Max and I discovered regarding the history of the Negro Leagues. We found that black athletes had played with white players in the late 1800s, but that a very popular white player made it clear that black players didn’t belong in the Majors. After that, Major League Baseball entered into a “gentleman’s agreement” saying no black players would be allowed. Around 1920, Rube Foster, who had earlier played integrated baseball, founded the Negro National League (http://bit.ly/2Yb3o27). We also discovered that, ironically, if you consider what’s going on today, Hispanic players were accepted into the Majors long before 1947, when the Branch Rickey and the Brooklyn Dodgers signed Jackie Robinson as the first black player in Major League Baseball.
Through its enlightening timeline, the museum tells stories of grit, determination, and the love of a game set against a backdrop of stunning social injustice, injustice that, though it has changed somewhat over the decades, is maddeningly similar today. For instance, a recent study shows that in Missouri, black drivers are 91% more likely to be stopped by law enforcement than white drivers, though black drivers make up only 11% of the population (https://cnn.it/2SGepT7).
After seeing how Buck O’Neil and his colleagues had been treated as they attempted to play baseball with the best, I felt overwhelmed by the vitriol, the hate, that kept men from playing a game. That kind of hate and vitriol is still with us, as was demonstrated in the 2017 white supremacist march in Charlottesville, Virginia, and the clash of black versus white in other areas of our lives.
We do not live in a “post-racial” time. Though times are not as dire as they were when black players were excluded from the Major Leagues, as is depicted in the Negro League Baseball Museum, we live in a time when racial and social injustice is still part of our national fabric.
This week, I am speaking out. It’s time for this to stop.
