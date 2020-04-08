On the evening of March 17, many Pettis County residents gathered at the County Highway Barn to discuss options for a change in the intersection of U.S. Highway 65 and state Routes H and HH along with changes to Cedar Drive in Eastern Pettis County.
This project has been initiated by the Pettis County Commissioners with the outward intention of “public safety” and easier traffic flow for semis and larger trucks that access the highway intersection and Cedar Drive. We have also been told this interchange is being built with future traffic in mind. The commissioners believe the east side of Cedar Drive will eventually be developed by manufacturing companies. They have been unable to tell us which industries have shown interest and the landowners in this area have not indicated they are willing to sell their property. However, the commissioners are satisfied that manufacturers will definitely be locating in this area of Pettis County.
The cost of this project will be upward of $16 million with Pettis County matching a grant from the state of Missouri for half of the project cost at $8 million. This is only an estimated cost. The problem is that the commission would have to purchase land from landowners who do not wish to sell. Even if the landowners do not agree to sell their property for this project, the commissioners can force the sale with an eminent domain clause. If they do that and the landowners resist, this issue could end up in court for years.
After much research and consideration of the patrons of Pettis County, Eastern Commissioner Israel Baeza has announced he does not support this endeavor at this time because there are more important issues that need to be addressed by the county.
However, Western Commissioner Jim Marcum and Presiding Commissioner David Dick have voted to continue moving forward with this project and have chosen the interchange as their preferred option even though the patrons of the eastern side of the county (as indicated by public record) have stated their desire is to not move forward with this venture at all.
When asked, the patrons of Pettis County who attended the March 17 meeting overwhelmingly voted for the option of the two roundabouts that were proposed by MoDOT. With that being said, in the additional comments, most were opposed to the project moving forward at all.
The biggest concern is where the $8 million matching funds will be found. The general working revenue (which is separate from the road and bridge budget) is $9 million. There are so many things that are desperately needed in Pettis County right now that one has to question why Mr. Marcum and Mr. Dick would even consider moving forward with this project?
The upcoming 911 update is going to be left solely in the hands of Pettis County. That will be a major expense and must come out of the general spending budget. That means the commission would be forced to do one of two things in order to continue on the path of the interchange: Either request a low-interest loan from the State of Missouri (which would be a long shot considering the recent COVID-19 expenditures) or ask the residents of Pettis County to approve a tax increase to accommodate the project.
Even if the commissioners proceed, it does nothing to help the semi traffic that currently utilizes Cedar Drive, Griessen Road and state Route O to get to East U.S. Highway 50. It also does nothing to reduce additional semi traffic that will be going south through Sedalia.
There is no doubt Cedar Drive and Griessen Road need immediate attention because of the increased traffic flow. Ask anyone who travels these roads daily and they will tell you that when a semi is coming toward them, the only way to avoid a collision is to get off of the road and wait for the truck to pass. It is highly inconvenient and dangerous, to say the least, yet Griessen Road isn’t even being considered in the proposal.
It is my opinion that this is a reckless use of county tax dollars and requires much more attention from the residents of Pettis County to prevent it from moving forward.
I applaud Mr. Baeza for prioritizing the needs of the county over the desires of the two other commissioners to make this decision in the midst of uncertain financial times and for no immediate good reason.
The only way I can see to stop this project from moving forward is for our Pettis County residents to call Mr. Dick at 660-826-5000 ext. 405 to make your opinion known. Please help us help the other entities the commission oversees receive the funding they desperately need to do their jobs more efficiently rather than allow this nonsensical interchange to be developed at this time.
