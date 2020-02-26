With the addition of the anticipated Heckart Community Center, we will also gain a new MSHSAA (Missouri State High School Activities Association) certified swimming pool. This pool will be utilized by the Sedalia School District 200 for training and swim meets throughout the school year.
I have heard mixed feelings about this intergovernmental contract between the Sedalia Parks Department and the Sedalia School District 200. Most people who are involved in school activities understand the need and appreciate the opportunity, but there are many who are either on the fence or completely against this decision.
I want to share some things with you that will hopefully shed light on the topic in a positive way.
The population of the school district continues to climb each year. With the anticipated growth of industry in Pettis County over the next several years comes the anticipated growth of the student population. This means the district must find more room to accommodate these students.
The cost of building a new elementary school is estimated to be between $20 and $22 million. The cost of joining with the city to include a MSHSAA certified pool is estimated at $6.1 million. The district can now eliminate the dilapidated pool at the Middle School and add much needed classroom space, eliminating the immediate need for a new school.
During my tenure on the Board of Education, we poured money into temporary “fixes” on the existing pool every year. It was not only due to be replaced, but it was becoming a hazard to the environment of the school building. The current pool is not MSHSAA certified, so the district cannot host State meets in Sedalia. Hosting these meets brings with it much desired city revenue from other districts that come to Sedalia to participate in these events.
I see this union of the city and school district as a win-win for our community. There will be a family swimming area as well two extra lanes available for public use while the teams are practicing and the entire pool will be available for everyone afterward. Younger students will have the opportunity to watch practices and meets, and people from all walks of life will have a front row seat to watch our students in action. Their hard work and dedication to their skill make me so proud. I hope it will make you proud as well.
Anytime the community can work together to provide better programs that provide opportunities for students at a lesser cost, it is a win in my book.
With the nation being divided such as it is with politics on the front burner, it would be a welcome change to see our community come together on matters that involve the future of our students as well as the future of our community.
When we show our younger generation the meaning of unity for the betterment of their community, they will have a greater desire to stay here or come back after college. That is the only way that we can guarantee a brighter future for our community. We have to let kids know that we care about them.
I often hear people complain “there is nothing to do in this town.” From my perspective as a parent of three students who attended Sedalia 200, there are many things to do. Our kids kept us so busy with school activities that we often wondered whether we were coming or going.
Sedalia 200 offers something for every student to belong to if the student will make a commitment to participate. Sports, art, music, dance, eSports (computer skills competitions with other schools), JROTC, leadership clubs, science club, math club, Future Business Leaders, etc. In fact, the only thing Sedalia 200 does not offer that I wish it would are agricultural programs for the students who enjoy farming and livestock.
With that being said, if you have been on the fence or have been opposed to the idea of the school district joining forces with the city on this project, I hope you will reconsider your stance and encourage the “unity” in “community.”
