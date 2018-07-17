1925: New York teacher killed near La Monte

In late July 1925, Aden Clawson, a teacher at the Cedarhurst School in New York, left Lodi, New York, for a trip through the western states. Clawson was 43 years old, he weighed 160 pounds and was 6 feet tall. He had blond hair and a light complexion. Clawson intended to visit relatives in Kansas City, Missouri, and Larned, Kansas, before driving on to Colorado Springs, Colorado. He was driving a new Chevy coupe with a license plate number ST542.
On Aug. 1, he mailed a postcard from Union, Missouri, to his family in Cedarhurst. When he failed to arrive at William Harris’ house at 3040 Fourth Ave. in Kansas City by Aug. 2, his relatives called the police and reported him missing. Officers between Missouri and Colorado Springs began to search for Clawson.
On Aug. 3, a young man thought to be 18 years old with dark hair and eyes, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds drove into Garden City in southwest Kansas in a new Chevrolet coupe stained with blood. He was wearing light gray overalls, a straw hat, and tan shoes. Officers noticed the blood on the car, and took the young man into custody and began to question him. He gave his name as Fred Jordan but also gave the name Charles Jordan. He claimed to have purchased the car in Terre Haute, Indiana.
For a few days, Jordan said little, but he finally began to confess. Garden City officers learned that he was really Everett Adams of Wilmington, Ohio, where his father was a police officer. He told questioners he stayed in Union, Missouri, the night of July 30. He then admitted that the car and the blood belonged to Aden Clawson, who had given him a ride near Jefferson City. Adams decided to rob Clawson, who lunged at him. Adams shot Clawson. Adams said he dumped the body on a side road somewhere near California, Missouri.
Garden City officers contacted Missouri officers who began to search for Clawson’s body. Adams’ description of the site was very vague, leading officers to concentrate their search near Otterville. The search went on for several days along the side roads near Highway 50.
On Aug. 12, farmhand C.W. Croll told his employer George Meyer that he had smelled something foul near a ditch on the border of Meyers’ farm and William Reed’s farm four miles west of La Monte. Meyers’ sons had reported a similar odor the night before. Meyer searched the ditch and found the decomposed remains of a man. Coroner Dr. W.G. Jones took the remains to B.F. Parker’s funeral home for autopsy and later an inquest.
Officers searched the area where the remains were found. They discovered a checkbook with $270 in traveler’s checks, a wallet containing letters and receipts, a pair of glasses in a case, and a Masonic pin. The various items identified the remains as those of Aden Clawson.
Next week’s column details the Adams trial, which took place in Pettis County.
