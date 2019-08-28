The group of men who organized a vigilante group north of the railroad tracks in Sedalia in late 1877 may have been motivated by righteous anger at what they perceived to be immoral and illegal activity in their neighborhood, but they seemed to have little positive effect on the city’s morality. Instead, they terrorized two households unjustly and brought the powers of the law into a situation that did not warrant police action.
One of the households was that of Mrs. Richardson, also known as Mrs. Mason, and her daughter, and her son, who was at that time jailed on a charge of burglary. The other household was that of Mrs. Dishman, who rented the home formerly owned by the Lynch family and now a part of its estate. Each woman was accused of maintaining a house that was “a rendezvous for women of ill-repute and men of bad character.”
The vigilantes’ tactics were designed to frighten the women. They descended on the women’s homes in a “mob” of about 20 men well after dark, around 9 p.m. They presented each woman with a letter threatening harm if the women did not vacate their properties. Both women reported the threats to the police.
The evidence against the women was weak, based on assumption, innuendo, and guilt by association, rather than by proof that the women were running houses of prostitution. The Sedalia police knew the names of the women who worked as prostitutes, and the Sedalia Democrat regularly reported on arrests of women for “lewd behavior” or “street walking.” According to a reading of the 1877 issues of the Democrat, 12 women were arrested for prostitution during the year; most were arrested numerous times.
Some of the more notorious prostitutes included women using nicknames such as Sore Foot Sal, Osceola Moll, Bustitudinous Bedstead, Rusticus, and Short-Haired Flora, as well as women identifying themselves as Adie Baker, Belle McGruder, Laura Shilley, Lizzie Cook, Mrs. Dwyer, Susie Wright, and Belle Morton.
The vigilantes accused Mrs. Mason of allowing Lizzie Cook visit her during the daytime. While this information may create questions about Mrs. Mason’s friendships, it does not prove she was operating a brothel. Other evidence against Mrs. Mason is equally weak; a “notorious” woman called “Big Matt” was said to have stayed at the Mason home and to have been seen at the post office with Mrs. Mason’s daughter. However, the Democrat does not mention a prostitute named Big Matt.
Mr. Edward Hurley, who was the administrator of the Lynch estate, told a Democrat reporter he was not aware of Mrs. Mason’s questionable activities. However, he said he disapproved of what the vigilantes claimed she was doing, and so he began the legal processes to evict her from the Lynch house.
The Democrat supported Mrs. Dishman’s innocence. It printed a statement condemning the vigilantes as “harsh” and “unjust.” It further noted that she was an “honest, hard-working woman…working to support her children,” and recently the widow of a “reputable citizen.” It was cruel to expect her to know the character of everyone who sought lodging in her boarding house.
The vigilantes cast doubt of Mrs. Mason and her daughter’s reputations and ruined Mrs. Dishman’s reputation. They did not make Sedalia a more moral city.
