I remember turning sixteen a lot of years ago, and I remember how proud I was at the time to have lived so long. I don’t remember why I wanted to be that age, but it seemed like a good thing back then. I thought being sixteen I was at last a man, never mind that I was just over four and a half feet tall with a face that would not see a real hair for several years. I thought by reaching that milestone I would receive all the knowledge the older boys seemed to have-especially the mystery of girls. I was disappointed that a little man did not come knocking on my door to present me with a book that held the secrets of life, that my age made me eligible to know. I was still waiting when I turned twenty-one, and to tell you the truth at my present age I am beginning to believe that little man isn’t coming. I still don’t understand the opposite sex. When I talk to other men with a few years on them I find they are just as lost as I am when it comes to women, so I guess that little man passed them by too.
As someone well past that sixteenth year now I have experienced a lot of things both good and bad, and I have enjoyed the sunshine and weathered the storms of everyday life. I have had the age-old conversation with people who wish to go back to their youth, and do their life better, but I don’t share that wish. I do wish I could feel sixteen again and do all the things I could do back then, but having successfully navigated around all the pitfalls that could have kept me from reaching my present age once, I don’t wish to do so again. I listened to some people talking one day about being fifty years old, like it was a sign that they were close to the end of everything. I almost said something to them about being afraid of living after you reach a certain age is a sure way of not enjoying the rest of their lives. I wrote this poem instead with the hope that they will see it, and realize fifty isn’t old at all.
Age Lament
I heard a man lament his age
As he was turning fifty
So quickly to be at that stage
He said came much too swiftly
I myself do not fear fifty
It holds no dread for me
In fact it would be nifty
If only fifty I could be
A half a hundred does not seem bad
To reach that point you see
When lots more birthdays I have had
So fifty seems young to me
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.