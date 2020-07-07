I find it hard to imagine anyone who is not affected by this awful pandemic, either directly or indirectly. Even if we do not have the virus it has kept many of us from doing the things we usually do at this time of the year.
My wife and I along with her sister and our brother-in-law did not make our usual pilgrimage to southern Missouri to decorate the graves of loved ones this Memorial Day, and we have not spent our weekends at rummage sales as we have always done in summer months of the past. We have also stayed out of our favorite restaurants and joined the crowded drive-thru lines for our non-home cooked meals.
These things seem trivial, however, when I turn on the news each morning and see the columns of numbers counting the victims that the news programs display. I am always disappointed that my and others’ prayers for the numbers to stop have not yet been answered. I think what bothers me the most is the numbers are sometimes treated as just that, numbers or data instead of what they are — individual human tragedies.
The numbers on the screen that count people who have been affected by the coronavirus is staggering, and those who have died from the awful virus is a mind-numbing number. I hope, however, we do not allow ourselves to forget the individual that is one of those numbers.
When I see all those numbers, I can’t help thinking that among them is a real person who would not be just number 257 or number 10,000 to friends and family — they would be a father, or a mother, a daughter or son, or some other part of their human family. They could be a nurse, a fireman, a policeman, a store employee, or even a military person who thought the only threat they would face was a person with a gun. We could never know all that information, but we have to know each person is more than just a number assigned to them in some database.
The column of numbers was still growing the last time I looked, which means we must continue to take the steps to protect ourselves, and those we come in contact with, and we must also keep praying for the numbers to stop.
