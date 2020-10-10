“Nature’s first green is gold,
Her hardest hue to hold,
Her early leaf's a flower;
But only so an hour.
Then leaf subsides to leaf.
So Eden sank to grief,
So dawn goes down to day.
Nothing gold can stay.”
— Robert Frost
Drink the dregs from your cup of coffee. Fold up this newspaper, setting it aside to finish another time. Turn off your phone — leave it off. Get dressed in comfortable clothing. Put on a pair of sturdy shoes.
Go outdoors.
Today is forecasted to be partly cloudy with a high in the 80s. It is the Indian summer, or the old woman’s summer, or the veranito (depending on the culture to which you belong).
It is a gift.
It will not last for long.
Ride your motorcycle or your bicycle. Walk the Katy Trail or just the path at Katy Park. Take a hike. Go fishing or hunting. Shoot baskets. Play catch. Start a pick-up game of soccer or flag football. Play horseshoes, bags, ladder golf. Fly a kite. Draw something magnificent on the sidewalk with chalk. Grill something delicious. Begin raking your leaves. Plant some daffodils or tulips for next spring. Build a fire in your fire pit. If your health prevents you from doing these things, simply pull up a chair in your yard and sit in the sun or the starlight. Read a book or pray or watch the clouds go by.
Leave the phone off.
All the so-called important things you had planned will be there tomorrow. And Monday. And every other day after that.
Your untidy house can be tidied at another time. The shopping trip can be easily postponed. The evil chatter of the television goes on forever. The dull scroll of social media is endless.
But nothing gold can stay.
