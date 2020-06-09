One day last week as I waited for my wife to finish shopping in Walmart, I did what I have always done: I people watched. I noticed that just about every young person who walked by my car was on a cell phone either talking or texting. It made me once more aware of the differences in the time in which I grew up and the one the kids of today are experiencing.
The difference in communications is probably one of the biggest things, with the phone leading the way. The phone in our house was something you will only see in a movie or museum today. My family’s first phone was a pedestal phone with the part you talked into built into the pedestal. The earpiece was a separate piece that hung on the pedestal that you would remove and hold to your ear as you talked into the transmitter on top of the pedestal. The whole thing weighed several pounds and added nothing to a home’s décor.
Our phone was a party line that several other people shared, which means you could never be sure your conversations were private. Each person on a party line had their own combination of rings so they would know if the incoming call was for them. If my memory hasn’t failed me ours was two shorts and a long ring, or two longs and a short (maybe). The problem was on a party line, everyone knew when you got a call.
The biggest problem, however, was if you had someone on your line that tied the line up with long conversations all the time. Unlike a cellphone, you could not take the phone with you when you left the house and there was no texting back then, but I doubt young people would look good carrying those big pedestal phones of my day anyway.
Another difference between today and those far away days of my youth is the types of entertainment kids enjoy today. Kids today have big-screen TVs, electronic games, and computers they can carry in their pockets. As I recall, all we had in our pockets when I was a kid was maybe a pocket knife, some marbles, and lint.
The first TV my family owned came after I joined the Navy. I am not complaining about that because the things I enjoyed as a boy took very little equipment and none that had to be plugged into an electrical outlet. My friends and I could make a game out of just about anything.
I know people enjoy their cellphones, but some use them even when it would be just as easy to communicate human to human. When I saw those young people texting at Walmart, I wondered if they were actually texting the person they were walking with. I say that because I have seen people text a person who was in the same room. I feel like I was lucky when I was a boy, because I was able to talk to my friends without any equipment at all.
