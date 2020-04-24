The world’s best storytelling always involves food: Laura Ingalls Wilder’s tantalizing descriptions of pioneer fare in the “Little House” books. The hearty feasts of the Hobbits in “The Lord of the Rings.” Marcel Proust’s famous madeleines. And my father’s childhood tales of growing up in the hills of rural Illinois.
Though he was one of 10 children and the family was far from rich, Dad’s stories spin yarns of plentiful food on the farm, in the garden and in the woods. They milked cows, killed chickens, and had parties in the frosty fall air as they butchered hogs. He talks of all-day excursions to pick wild berries, mushroom hunting journeys, and hunting trips for wild game, everything from squirrel to duck to one particularly humorous recounting of frogs’ legs for supper. My grandmother was an expert gardener and pie-maker. Even the food they couldn’t raise or make themselves frequently came from just a few miles away. My home community is an agricultural one, extremely isolated and world-famous for its orchards. When my father was small, it was easy to find a neighbor selling eggs, milk, meat, produce, or baked goods. There were only one or two general stores within easy driving distance, and the area still has no supermarket. The nearest one is almost an hour away.
These tales are wonderful, but they are not unique to him. I know from reading and listening to your Pettis County stories that it was the same here and in so many small communities throughout the United States and the world. They are all the same stories, but with different family names and regional variations that add a spice not replicable anywhere else.
Our stories of food are different now. Life is changed, and even in rural areas few of us are milking cows and shooting squirrels for the supper table. Most of us enjoy the convenience of Walmart and Casey’s and Woods and the easy deliciousness of restaurant choices ranging from Taco Bell to Little Big Horn. And these developments have been (arguably) a net good for society. We have access to a huge variety of healthy, inexpensive foods from all over the world. We have been released from the hard drudgery of growing, making and killing your own, freed for other pursuits of work and play.
Now enter 2020.
Restaurant dining rooms are closed. The supermarket has turned into a potentially scary environment. Supply chain issues are causing large agricultural operations to dump milk and plow under produce. We are being warned of coming food shortages. We have every right to be nervous about the future of our farms and our food security. Our food story is changing yet again. But we are the ones with the power to write it.
Could we make an old story, a familiar story, new again with seasoning of our own? I’m not suggesting we all get out and grow half-acre victory gardens in our backyards. Or hunt for all our meat. Or put a dairy cow in the garage. Life is changed, and many of our old ways of food security are impractical, if not impossible, for people who dwell in towns and suburbs, who work long hours, or who have disabilities. But could we listen to those tales of our grandparents and parents and incorporate them into 2020? I think we could.
The framework our local ancestors laid has never really gone away. Our community is still brimful of butchers and bakers and tortilla makers. We still honor the small town tradition of neighbors helping neighbors. We are situated in a land that is still largely agricultural, and we have plenty of wild spaces left to explore. We could use these old ways to improve our food security, support our farmers, strengthen our towns, and have plenty of healthful and delicious foods from the many cultures that make up our community.
We hold the pen and the plow, the rifle and the rolling pin. As we celebrate the beginning of the growing season, the spring return of wild foods, and the opening of the Sedalia Area Farmers’ Market on May 1, let’s retell a beautiful old food story and make it our own.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.