The world has changed a lot since we were kids, and the bad guys were the ones who wore masks at our Saturday matinees. Now we see it is the best among us that wear masks as they risk their lives for the sake of those who are ill or not able to care for themselves.
They are health care workers like my daughter-in-law who work in hospitals and rest homes. They are the police and firefighters, the people who wait on us at the grocery stores, gas stations, and the many other places where they must expose themselves to help us and keep the country running. They are also heroes who, when they go to the stores or other places, care enough to wear the mask to protect those people around them.
Like many other people, I spend a lot of time these days praying that this virus will soon be just a memory, and those we love will be spared. As I watched the news one day and saw nurses and doctors crying because they had lost another patient, they had worked so hard to save, I was reminded of a time when my wife and I spent a lot of time in a rest home caring for her late mother. We got to know a lot of the residents and would help feed them when the aides were busy. I did not realize how fast a person could bond with them until one of those at the table would pass away. I also saw how much it affected those nurses and aides who had cared for the person every day.
I wrote this poem after one of those passing, not only for how it affected me but also for the health care workers at all the hospitals and rest homes who must live with those losses all the time.
Accustomed to
Another voice is stilled
I’d grown accustomed to
Another smile has faded
And disappeared from view
I knew them just in passing
Their name was all I knew
Someone needing comfort
I’d grown accustomed to
