I’m a hugger. I am an unapologetic hugger because I don’t think or care to ask permission before I give a hug. I know this is not correct behavior and sometimes it is not appreciated, but my hope is that after you have spent some time with me, you’ll want me to hug you again.
Living through the COVID-19 situation has me a bit down on my luck with hugging people who don’t see it coming. You see, I rather enjoy the surprised expression some people exude after being hugged by a perfect stranger. I also enjoy those who weren’t expecting it but were so happy to have received it. I can’t play this game anymore and it has become a form of torture.
Hugging makes me feel good. It’s a form of stress therapy for me. I love people and I love it when people feel loved. I draw from them exactly what I want to give them: strength.
Not everyone appreciates a good hug. My daughter is one of them. One of the people I want to hug the most is in the minority of people who simply don’t like to be hugged. She doesn’t really like people that much, so there is that. When she senses I am coming at her with a hug, her eyes get big and she immediately tenses up — shoulders up, arms straight down at her side and death rays gleaming from the back of her pupils. That’s when I know to pull back, smile and laugh. She does allow me to hug her at certain times. In fact, there are times when she really wants a hug, but it is always at her discretion.
There are many people like her who don’t enjoy the physical contact, not only from a perfect stranger but from anyone. When I meet a person such as this it sends me into crisis mode. How can a person not want a hug from me? However, I respect that these people exist and they usually have good reasons for not wanting that hug. I won’t hug them, but I will continue to do what I can to make them want to hug me because that’s who I am.
Now imagine my demise when this 6-foot rule took effect. Blah! I have resorted to over-hugging my father, husband and son. How long can a person do that? I need new people to hug! This is dangerous to my psyche! I’m going mad! I’m having an out and out hug crisis.
Being a business owner, I have also grown very fond of shaking hands with people. I was taught at an early age to look people in the eye, introduce myself and shake the hand of the person I am greeting. (As you can tell, I have a great dad!) I can’t even shake a person’s hand now. All I have left is eye contact from 6 feet away.
Let’s examine that for a moment, shall we? Am I the only one or have you noticed that when we are walking through public places, people are no longer making eye contact? It’s as though everyone has had the fear of God placed into them from having to wear a mask or by choosing not to. They don’t want to be judged one way or another, so they simply don’t make eye contact. That is upsetting to me because if I can’t hug you and I can’t shake your hand at least allow me to look at you and smile.
My people say I’m just too friendly, but I disagree. I don’t think there is such a thing as being “too friendly” unless, of course, it gets weird. Then we have a problem, Houston. I’ll hug you and I want you to hug back, but don’t mistake my friendliness for “friendliness!” I’m not that friendly.
If we don’t get the “all clear” pretty soon, I’m going to have to see my doctor. That’s pretty sad, isn’t it? I’ll have to pay for a prescription to give or receive a hug. I’ll be paying to hug people. That’s just not right. The next thing you know, the government will tax me for hugs because they’ll want their cut of my happiness. They always do. I won’t hug them. In fact, I may just go rogue. They’ll put a bounty on me and I’ll have to wear one of those fancy ankle bracelets when I get out of COVID jail.
I guess that will be OK. I know a bondswoman who will write my ticket out and give me a hug at the same time, so I’m not too concerned.
Please wish me well while I wait for a hug. If you are a praying person, throw an extra little prayer in there for me. I need it. Can you tell?
