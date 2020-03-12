There is a story in the Gospel of Luke, chapter 7, where Jesus raises a woman’s son from the dead. In the story, Jesus arrives in the town of Nain and encounters a funeral procession. The one who has died is the only son of a widow. She has lost her son and with him, everything. In the first century, a woman’s wealth, health, and social standing was connected to her husband. If something happened to a woman’s husband, then, it was her son’s responsibility to provide for her needs. With the loss of her son, the widow of Nain would have nowhere to go.
This widow has lost everything. Jesus sees what has happened and tells her not to weep. Jesus, then, approaches her son’s body, touches the bier, and raises the son from the dead, giving him back to his mother. In the act of raising this man from the dead, Jesus has given two people back their lives.
“When the Lord saw her, he had compassion for her and said to her, ‘Do not weep.’ Then he came forward and touched the bier, and the bearers stood still. And he said, ‘Young man, I say to you, rise!’ The dead man sat up and began to speak, and Jesus gave him to his mother.” (Luke 7:13-14)
In the United Methodist Church, we are one of many Christian traditions that celebrate Lent. Lent is the six weeks leading up to Easter Sunday, when we intentionally focus on the meaning of Jesus Christ’s suffering and death. Lent is a time of preparation to celebrate Jesus’ resurrection on Easter Sunday. In Jesus’ resurrection from the dead, God grants the gift of everlasting life. Everlasting life is a gift that does not just begin at the time of our death, but begins here and now.
There are so many things in our lives that pull us away from God and away from one another, but Jesus is in the life-giving business. What are the things that bring you life and hope? Who are the people around you that bring you joy? When we consider the good things in our lives and the good things we can do for one another we are sharing in the life restoring power of Jesus Christ.
There are many things in our lives and in our world that certainly are not life-giving. We are fearful of illness and death. COVID-19 raises our anxiety. Have you tried to buy toilet paper lately? As you sit here reading this, you can think of someone who has hurt you or maybe someone you need to forgive and be reconciled to. You can look around you and easily find someone who needs some help, and there is probably something you can do.
Jesus offers us life. In the midst of fear, anxiety, and death Jesus offers us hope. What are the things you need to give to God that would give you your life back? Jesus walks beside us in the midst of pain and difficulty and can bring new life. Having faith in those possibilities will bring life to our community. Instead of being scared about what we might lose, have faith that even in the midst of pain and uncertainty, God is with us. Trust that Christ loves us and we can love one another. A little hope will do us a world of good.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.