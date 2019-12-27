Christmas is a time for giving. At no other time of the year are people so thoughtful, kind and generous. It’s no accident that in Dickens’ “Christmas Carol,” old Scrooge was changed from being a miser into a generous person at Christmas. His heart as cold as a winter’s night was warmed by the generosity Christmas. He was so different from the person they had known that the townspeople laughed at him. Dickens says of him, “His own heart laughed; and that was quite enough for him.”
Do our hearts laugh? Are we as generous as we ought to be?
One example is the gifts of the wise men. I’m aware that Christmas is past but the biblical story of the wise men took place after that first Christmas night. In the gospel of Jesus Christ according to Matthew, we see the record of the wise men searching for the Christ child. When they found him, they fell down and worshipped him and offered him gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh. These were all expensive gifts, nothing cheap or gaudy about them. They were also appropriate gifts for this newborn king.
Gold was a gift fitting for a king. Frankincense was perfect for a priest and myrrh, which was used for embalming, was a gift for a prophet who must die. They had come looking for a king. Near the conclusion of their journey, they asked King Herod, “Do you know where the one who is to be the king of the Jews will be born?” When Jesus stood trial before Pilate he was asked “You are a king, then!” and Jesus answered, “You are right in saying I am a king. In fact, it was for this reason I was born, and for this I came into the world, to testify to the truth.”
Frankincense would rise as sweet incense from an altar presided over by a priest. A priest is one who represents people to God. William Barclay, a biblical commentator, said, “a priest is a bridge builder who spans chasms that separate people from God. No other priest can do what Jesus Christ has done.”
Myrrh was an appropriate gift for Jesus because he was a person who must die. The reason for Bethlehem was Calvary. He would be put to death, though he was sinless at 33 years of age less than 15 miles from the place of his birth. He would accomplish more in his death than the wise men ever knew.
It was God’s gift, not the gifts of the wise men, that gave us Christmas. The wise men were only celebrating God’s wonderful gift. It was at Christmas that God gave the gift of His only begotten son. That whoever would believe in him (the son) would not perish but would have everlasting life.
Galatians says, “when the fullness of time was come (or at just the right time) God sent forth His son, born of a woman, born under the law, to redeem those that are under the law, that we might receive the adoption of sons.”
God didn’t say, if you grow up, straighten up and get right, then I’ll give you my son. No, He said in Romans 5:8, “God showed His love toward us in that while we were yet sinners Christ died for us.” Christmas reveals to us the meaning of God’s grace. We must come to Him with empty hands and say, “nothing in my hand I bring, simply to thy cross I cling.”
Once we have received the gift of God, which is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord, then we must learn to give. Not to be saved but because we are recipients of God’s grace. It is only in giving that we find fulfillment. In holding on to the things of this life we lose them but in giving away we gain so much more. We need to learn to be generous. Recently I shared with the folks at Calvary that I believe the world is basically made up of two types of people, givers and takers.
One of my favorite Christmas songs, “The Little Drummer Boy,” says, he had no gift to bring so he offered his talent. Are you giving your best to Christ this Christmas? There is always someone who could use a hand out or a hand up. Let’s give to Christ every day of the new year. When we help the hurting and giving to “the least of these my brethren we are indeed giving unto Him.”
