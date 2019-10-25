A mechanic was removing a cylinder head from the motor of a motorcycle when he spotted a well-known heart surgeon in his shop. The surgeon was waiting for the service manager to look at his bike.
The mechanic shouted across the garage, "Hey Doc, can I ask you a question?"
The surgeon walked over to the mechanic who was working on the motorcycle. The mechanic straightened up, wiped his hands and said, "So doc, look at this engine. I open its heart, take valves out, fix them, put 'em back and when finished, it works just like new. How do I get such a small salary and you get the big bucks when you and I are doing basically the same work?"
The surgeon smiled, leaned over and whispered, "Try doing it with the engine running."
As we look around us, we don’t have to look very far before we see there is something very wrong with us as a people. Our society, culture and morality is broken. We see it in the news and in the papers. We see it on the streets in front of some of our own houses.
I have heard so many times, “What is wrong with people?” I must admit, I have uttered these very words myself on many occasions.
The reason for this evil, this connected series of wrong choices and continual desire to do wrong is because the heart of mankind is desperately broken
Mark 7 says: “That which proceeds out of the man is what defiles him. For from within, out of the heart of men, proceed the evil thoughts, fornications, thefts, murders, adulteries, deeds of coveting and wickedness, as well as deceit, sensuality, envy, slander, pride and foolishness. All these evil things proceed from within and defile the man.”
The desires that we all have is not because of the pressures from the outside, but because of what is INSIDE us. Our hearts are broken.
This is why you and I can never be good enough. I can’t tell you how many times I hear the words, “I’m a good person. I hope I have been good enough.”
Jeremiah says it this way in chapter 17 verse 9, “The heart is more deceitful than all else and is desperately sick; who can understand it?”
Matters of the heart cause us to make poor decisions in relationships, or causes an employee to steal from an employer, or a spouse to step out on their spouse. Matters of the heart causes a person to reject the truth of scripture.
I’ve heard it said that the room of the spirit is the mind, and the seat of the spirit is the heart. Whatever you give space to in your life, it will take that seat. And unfortunately for the majority of this world, what they give space to is sin.
You can work to clean it but it just won’t work. Do you understand the implication of that for your heart? You have a heart that is impossible for you to change.
It is why we see people who have an emotional experience, who hear words of life and cry a tear and walk an aisle, but they never actually surrender to Christ and allow him to replace their heart. They wonder why three months later they have fallen away and make the same unhealthy choices. They put the bleach in with the stream which is powerless to have any lasting effect because the stream is flowing out of the source which is poisoned.
David realized this. When he fell into the vast sin of his affair with Bathsheba, his work to have her husband murdered on the battlefield, and his subsequent repentance after being confronted over his sin, David said in Psalm 51:10, “Create in me a pure heart or a clean heart,” depending on your translation, “oh Lord my God and renew a right spirit within me.”
Jesus Christ is the cure. It does no good for us to bellyache and groan about the wickedness and sinfulness and shocking behavior of the world, and quite frankly even many within the walls of churches today, while we sit on the cure!
When our heart is poisoned by sin, we don’t need Chicken Soup for the Soul, we need a shot of the Savior for the heart!
