I was recently contemplating my thoughts from a parable given by Jesus from the Book of Luke Chapter 6, verses 46-49. The New Living Translation gives it this way: “So why do you keep calling me, ‘Lord, Lord!’ when you don’t do what I say? I will show you what it’s like when someone comes to me, listens to my teaching, and then follows it. It is like a person building a house who digs deep and lays the foundation on solid rock. When the floodwaters rise and break against that house, it stands firm because it is well built. But anyone who hears and doesn’t obey is like a person who builds a house right on the ground, without a foundation. When the floods sweep down against that house, it will collapse into a heap of ruins.”
We understand this Parable to be the last portion of the Sermon on the Mount from the book of Luke. In it, there is an appeal to the hearers of the Sermon to obey the commands which they have heard, and not be content to be mere hearers of the word. The connection with the preceding section is an implicit one rather than a direct one: the good person is the one who obeys the words of Jesus. But the section forms a conclusion to the Sermon as a whole, and its main purpose is to stress the importance of obedience to what has been heard.
I recognize that in today’s American society we have declining populations when it comes to attending religious services and that is across the board and not just in Christian circles, but other religions as well. There has been a systematic shift in our nation to what seems to be important to each generation and yes, each younger generation over the past 100 years in the U.S. has seemed to fall on the side of being a bit more negligent toward feeling the same importance to what their parents would consider as important.
Many people recognize the shift and realize that some of these trends are causing strains in our society. Families are now broken down due to divorce, drugs and alcohol, latchkey kids who have both parents working and extended families not helping to fill in the gaps when it comes to trying to keep the family connected. There are many other issues in our modern society that are glaring us in the face and need answers and for me, all of these issues can find hope and help in this scripture from Jesus.
Jesus makes it clear that if our foundation is not dug out and formed on solid rock then we are going to see whatever we build eventually be destroyed when life gets tough. Now it is important that we remember this the ending portion of the Sermon on the Mount and for anyone who claims Jesus as Lord, or simply as a great teacher or prophet, should hear these words and decide to follow what he has given as a sermon for life.
As I was putting this piece together, I overheard on the news that a new poll from WSJ/NBC was just released on Sunday. This recent poll interested me because I feel it makes a connection to this passage of scripture. The poll pointed out that in 1998 younger Americans prioritized hard work, patriotism, religion and having children but now in 2019 about 20 years later, hard work is still near the top of the list but patriotism fell 9% from its previous position, religion fell 12% and having children dropped 16% (https://on.wsj.com/2LlUo0C).
What does this mean? It goes back to what I wrote earlier, that as a nation each generation seems to move a little further away from the last generation’s ideals. However, what I see as good news is that many younger people as they get a bit older tend to fall back to what their parents seemed to hold as important. So, in America it seems to be two steps forward and one step back when it comes to moving away from previously held beliefs and principles.
I believe our commission as ministers, preachers, theologians, priests and pastors is to continue to teach the message of Christ and find ways to reach the next generation in such a way as to encourage serious thought on what Christ has taught us to share. The truth is, when we take on the words of Jesus and make them a part of our daily walk, we will find ourselves standing firm when the storms come against us.
A recent church sign puts it best: “We don’t change the message, the message changes us.” We will be prepared no matter what comes our way because we chose to be a doer of the word and not just a hearer only. We have enough hearers in America, why not do what he says and see how he proves his word is true?
So, how’s your foundation? If you were the one polled today, how would your priorities measure up to those of the younger generation?
