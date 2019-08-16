Have you given any thought lately to the one question we all should be able to answer: Why are we here on planet earth? Does life have meaning? Does your life have any specific meaning or purpose?
What is so important about this question? Many people seem to aimlessly drift through life, aimlessly wandering through life. They get by but seem to have no reason or rhyme to their lives. Others live their lives mostly for their own benefit, to please themselves or those who are important to them. In our narcissistic society, it is common for people to have a me-first or an us-first and no more philosophy of life. There is indeed a problem with both of those philosophies.
In thinking about why you are here you might want to ask yourself the question, are you thriving or just surviving? Some would think that has to do with succeeding physically, emotionally and financially. What about your spiritual life? How are things between you and your maker?
I’d like to suggest God has made us to do more than just survive. A simple way to look at this concept is that we have been created to have a personal relationship with God. According to the Bible, God made us to save us from our sin and ourselves. We have all been born into sin and as sinners, we are separated from a holy and just God. The penalty for sin is death and Jesus Christ paid that penalty for all men, for all time and for all sin on the cross of Calvary.
That is why the Apostle John wrote in his gospel, “For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life.” Our first reason for being is to know Him through faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. Our second reason is to help others to know Him and then find their reason to live.
My life has been committed for some time to helping others find their way. This includes not only teaching and preaching but also personal interaction with those who need Christ as well as those who know Christ. Once a person comes to faith in Jesus Christ that is not the end, it is just the beginning of an eternal relationship with Christ. We are commanded to not only give the good news to everyone that we can but then to help them follow Jesus and teach them to obey “everything that Jesus commanded.”
So, what are you living for? Yourself or someone else? Not long ago I met someone for the first time and they asked me what I did for a living. I told them, “I help people.” It’s what I do and I’m glad to do it. I find fulfillment and joy helping people find faith in Christ and then grow in their faith. I also have the opportunity to help people navigate through life’s situations. My goal in life is primarily not to live for myself but to live for others and the Lord.
Speaking with my wife recently, who is a licensed mental health therapist, we came to the conclusion that we both are basically here for others. I’m here to help them be prepared for the next life and to spend their time more meaningfully in this life. She is here to help people find solutions to their problems in relationships. We both have an extremely important reason for being here.
Someone once said if you can discover and understand the why then you can handle any what. Let me challenge you to live your life to the fullest by knowing God, living in fellowship with Him and helping others on the way. I think you will be glad you did.
