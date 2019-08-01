The little things that we say and do can and will make a big difference in someone’s life. Whether we choose to carry a cloud of gloom around with us, focusing our energy on bringing others down, or we choose to be a ray of sunshine, even our attitude can make a difference. A smile doesn’t cost a penny, but it gives much.
During my husband’s long illness, I rediscovered the importance of small things as I cared for him. Until you are overwhelmed, you never realize how many steps things take to do. I found myself minimizing even tiny things, buying pods instead of measuring laundry detergent, softener, and bleach. Leaving the house was a huge issue. Back then, only Woods delivered to your car; I smile as I see Walmart including that option as well as Aldi’s actually delivering. Our world has become more friendly with these “tiny things” that can matter a lot.
In January, I participated in the Point in Time Homeless Count. Because of my own sensitivity to small things, I found myself understanding the challenges they faced every single day. It was amazing how some of the small things they needed could make a huge difference. When you live in a tent (most of us have done so for a week or two) issues like showers, toilets, keeping our clothing clean are much, much harder. I found myself wondering how we could better meet those needs. Interestingly, one lovely woman shared with me that her favorite “gift” to receive was a small pack of handy wipes so that she could clean herself.
When I attended Advocacy Days in Washington, D.C., I visited the church where Lincoln had attended. In fact, when they replaced the pews, they kept the one he used to sit in. Over the years, the church had become a very urban area, so they converted the basement to a Homeless Day Shelter, providing a safe place to connect with services, showers, free washers and dryers, and even lockers where they could keep their important documents safe. I couldn’t help but smile as I wondered what the great Abraham Lincoln would think, his church, continuing to serve. Since I have returned, I have tried to find small ways that I can help.
With this in mind, I visited the Open Door Kitchen for lunch this week. Every single day they provide 60-90 lunches and dinners. Many groups in the community take a turn preparing food for those who need a meal, or just those, like me, who show up.
After spending my lunch time talking to some of those around me, I stopped by the kitchen to ask, “What are the things you need most?” Their answer surprised me: “We don’t usually get butter.” I realized that was why there was no butter on my bread. They mentioned they often ran out of little things like sugar and creamer for coffee (although volunteers often provided it). When I stopped by Walmart, Imperial was 86 cents a pound. Sugar was less than $5 for 10 pounds. These were just “little things,” but they were little things that made a difference. The following day when I dropped off the supplies I picked up, I discovered they were out of salt and pepper as well – someone else had rescued them on that front.
Maybe I can’t reach my dream of a facility like I imagined when I visited D.C. But I can do little things. All of us can come up with a bag of sugar, a container of salt, a pound of butter for a ministry I support. And most of all, all of the ministries here in Sedalia can benefit by the little bit that we can do. Whether it is a small donation, an hour or two a month of volunteer time, all of what we do adds up to something big!
May you find something small you can do for Jesus today.
