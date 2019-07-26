On July 6 through 13, I and 14 other people had the opportunity to travel to Racine, Wisconsin, on a mission trip. We partnered with Pastor Samuel Jackson and Hope Community Church to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ in and around the community of Racine.
The question that many people ask is, “Why not just stay home and spread the Gospel of Jesus right here?” That’s a great question; however, Jesus told us to, “Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you. And behold, I am with you always, to the end of the age” (Matthew 28:19-20, ESV).
Then again He said, “But you will receive power when the Holy Spirit has come on you, and you will be my witnesses in Jerusalem, in all Judea and Samaria, and to the end of the earth" (Acts 1:8, CSB).
Christ has commanded us to go, yes “GO” while we are at home, in our workplaces, in the supermarket, at school, on the playground, at ballgames, or wherever you might find yourself. You are commanded to spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ. It is not just the job of a select few, like the pastor, the deacons, elders, Sunday school teachers or those that we think have the “gift.” We have all been commanded, by our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ to “Go!” and spread His message, “The Gospel,” to the nations, to other people. Sometimes it is easier to get started in that task, to hone your skills in a place where no one knows your name.
So our group from Calvary Baptist Church joined forces with Hope Community Church to reach the lost with the Gospel in Racine, Wisconsin. We helped this young church plant reach into their community with the Gospel by hosting a block party, building beatification both inside and out, and constructing a wall to add some needed classroom space. We also conducted a one-day Vacation Bible School with 35 children in attendance. One young child asked Jesus Christ into her life, praise God!
We spent some time walking the North Beach of Lake Michigan sharing the Gospel with people and praying for their needs. We finished our time there by working in three of Racine’s urban gardens and yes, we had time to share the Gospel there as well.
It was an interesting week to say the least, because even in the smallest task there was always a lesson to be learned or someone to talk to about Jesus. I know this might be hard to believe, but when we stopped for a few minutes to really look at what was going on around us, we realized what we really are supposed to be doing. Amazing how many things that seem big are just so trivial.
We had so many opportunities to share Jesus with people, it was amazing. On our fun day, we went to see the sights and enjoyed the community. We went to Wind Point Lighthouse, one of the oldest lighthouses on Lake Michigan. As we were waiting to go up into the lighthouse, a young man approached me and asked, “Why are all these kids here?” I had an opportunity to share with him why we were in Racine and about the Gospel. Just in the short time we were at the lighthouse, we had five conversations about Jesus Christ.
So, when people ask, “Why do you need to go somewhere else to do missions?” The answer is, “We do not.” However, for many people to really see a difference in their lives and how they can impact someone else’s life, they need to leave the area where they live. Besides, Jesus commanded all of us to “GO!” That would be the best reason of all.
For me and the 14 others that went to Wisconsin, it emboldened us to share what already is inside of us, the lifesaving change which can only come from our risen Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. We were able to put 1 John 3:18 into action: “Little children, let us not love in word or speech, but in action and in truth” (CSB).
So let’s go on a mission, whether it is here or there but we must “GO!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.