As we prepare ourselves for the upcoming Thanksgiving activities, let us take a moment to reflect and think about how good the Lord has been to us, and just take a few seconds to say thanks for all He has done for us.
The original Thanksgiving in America started when the Pilgrims and the Native Americans gathered together and had a celebration after the fall harvest had been completed to give thanks for a good growing season. Also, the Pilgrims had a reason to give thanks because they had been blessed to safely make a journey from a foreign land to a new land. The festive atmosphere of the gathering was considered an expression of joy in giving thanks.
When we gather, let us think back over our lives from whence we came to where we are now and just say “thank you, Lord.” We have gone through trials and tribulations, but at the end of the day we somehow made it through. Let’s be thankful for family, friends, life and health. Let’s remember those that have gone on before us and think about how their presence in our lives helped us to be who we are today and just say thanks to them.
We were brought up to say please and thank you as a show of appreciation for someone doing something for us. In the same respect, we should be thankful to God for everything He has done for us and let Him know we appreciate Him. We should not take our blessings for granted and think we are owed these blessings. It’s because of God’s grace and mercy that we are able to exist. Something as simple as a thank you could mean a lot to someone.
Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, when He had come to the Upper Room to fellowship with His disciples and others, gave thanks to God before He and the others partook of the Lord’s Supper, knowing it wouldn’t be long before He would make the journey to the cross for our sins. When Jesus went to see Mary and Martha after Lazarus had died, He stopped outside the tomb where Lazarus laid and gave thanks to God for the opportunity to glorify Him in what He was about to do, by raising Lazarus from the grave.
On our calendars, the fourth Thursday in November has been designated as a holiday for Thanksgiving/Giving Thanks. A day of festiveness, joy and fellowship with our families and friends. But, if we think about it, every day that God gives is a day to be thankful for and we should take joy in telling Him how much we appreciate His blessing us.
