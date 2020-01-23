The new year has just begun and by now in 2020, you have likely had the time to make, start, and quit a new year’s resolution. It happens every year. Among the many new year’s resolutions that are at the top, losing weight is probably No. 1. Losing weight is a big deal for a lot of people. Everybody’s got a new diet out there. In fact, it’s a $50 billion a year industry.
Although losing weight is a helpful goal for anyone, I believe God would want us to focus on some other weights in our life that are causing problems for us. It’s time for us to start losing some pounds spiritually too. The writer of Hebrews maps it out for us.
“Therefore, since we are surrounded by such a huge crowd of witnesses to the life of faith, let us strip off every weight that slows us down, especially the sin that so easily trips us up. And let us run with endurance the race God has set before us.” Hebrews 12:1
There are many things like complacency, fear, doubt, and debt (just to name a few) that we should lose in our life to help us in our journey with God. But I believe a major hindrance that cripples many people’s walk with God is unforgiveness. What does it mean to lose the weight of unforgiveness?
Peter had a conversation with Jesus about forgiveness in Matthew 18:21-22. “Then Peter came to him and asked, “Lord, how often should I forgive someone who sins against me? Seven times?” “No, not seven times,” Jesus replied, “but seventy times seven!”
Jesus goes on to tell the story about a servant of a king that owed 10,000 bags of gold and couldn’t pay. He begged for forgiveness and the king canceled his debt. But then, that same servant went out and found a fellow servant who owed him 100 silver coins and he couldn’t pay him back. Instead of forgiving the fellow servant, he had him thrown in prison. When the king found out, he brought in the first servant and asked him why he did not show mercy when he himself was shown great mercy; the king then had him thrown in prison.
People can live under the weight of unforgiveness for decades. They can feel the weight of it every day spiritually, emotionally, and physically. The teaching of Jesus points out that we’ve been forgiven a Mt. Everest-sized life of sin, so how can we hold onto Mole Hill-sized sins against others? But you may think, “You don’t know what I’ve gone through.” “You don’t know what this person did to me.” That’s true, I don’t.
Let me just say that forgiveness is hard. There are some reading this that have been hurt deeply. We’re not talking about misunderstandings. We’re talking deep, ugly, horrible hurts. "Forgive and forget" just doesn’t cut it. So, when Christians struggle with forgiveness, there is usually a lot of guilt that comes along with how hard it really is to forgive others. God said we must forgive because he has forgiven us. It wasn’t easy for God (it cost the life of Jesus), so why do we assume it would be easy for us? Our natural instinct is to exact revenge on the hurt that someone causes us.
It is only through the power of the Holy Spirit that we can forgive. I can tell you that forgiveness releases us. That’s when we lose the weight. Everything that God asks us to do is for our benefit. We’ve been programmed to believe that forgiveness is for those whom we forgive. When someone has done something wrong to me, my forgiveness will benefit that person. That might be true, but it might not.
I’ve known a few who are bound by unforgiveness. They bear grudges and hold on to past wrongs, expending great emotional effort. What they don’t realize is those against whom they bear a grudge against wake up every morning, go to work, live and pursue happiness without a thought as to whether he or she has been extended forgiveness. They’ve either moved on or couldn’t care less.
The true beneficiary of forgiveness is the forgiver. The Apostle Paul said, “Bear with each other and forgive whatever grievances you may have against one another. Forgive as the Lord forgave you.” Colossians 3:13
Forgiveness for a follower of Christ is not an option, it’s a gift from God to us. He gives us the ability to forgive. Allow God to lead you into the supernatural realm of forgiveness and allow Him to lighten your load. Let God’s forgiveness extended toward you be the motivation for you to forgive others.
