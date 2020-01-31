Recently in the news, Major League Baseball is dealing with a cheating scandal. Teams were using video to steal the catcher’s signs to the pitcher. This helped the batter anticipate the pitches. Some have said it was wrong to steal any signs and others have said the use of technology to cheat is wrong. The core issue is whether it is OK to cheat in any fashion and how we choose to treat people. Cheating is when we act without honesty and fairness in order to gain an advantage. Sports is not the only place that we see cheating happen. We see people in relationships cheat on one another leading to broken families and relationships. In business, some will lie and cheat to gain an advantage to sell a product or make money. All of us have been tempted to cheat on something at one point or another.
You might say you would never consider doing any of those things. Have you ever told a lie or cheated in a game you were playing? Most of us who answer honestly would say yes. I remember playing Monopoly with a friend when I was younger. As the banker, he created a new rule that said you could write checks. This benefited him because he was out of money at that moment. It was clear he was cheating, but he got away with it as a new rule.
Cheaters and liars eventually get caught most of the time. The consequences are never worth whatever the potential benefit might be. Why not live with integrity and honesty? Most people would prefer to win fairly, to live life with honorable character, and to treat people with kindness.
Being a pastor, I have seen faith in Jesus Christ in action many times. People who care for those that society has cast aside. People who act out of integrity and love. Individuals who seek not the best for themselves but for others.
Paul says in Philippians 2:3, “Do nothing from selfishness or empty conceit, but with humility of mind regard one another as more important than yourselves.” It is a challenge and a reminder to put the needs of others above our own.
Genesis 1:27 argues, “God created man in his own image, in the image of God He created him; male and female He created them.”
This verse means people inherently have value because they are God’s creation. How we treat them matters. People do not have value because of who they are or what they do. Instead, they automatically have value because God made them. That means even if we do not know a person, we should treat them with respect and fairness.
We live in a culture of outrage. If two people have different opinions, they sometimes cannot be civil with each other much less be friends. People vent on social media when they are upset rather than resolve the problem. People are attacked for what they believe rather than agreeing to disagree. That is the opposite of what Paul challenges us to live out.
What does our society, what does Sedalia look like if we choose to live as Paul challenges us? To put others first rather than just ourselves. It looks like a place where people want to live. A place to raise kids and grandkids in. A place where there is help for those in need. Somewhere that businesses can thrive, and hardworking people are found. A community where people genuinely care about one another.
In the short time that I have been here, I have seen many instances of people who genuinely care in our community. I hope and pray that we continue to see more of it.
Ask yourself how you can live from love, compassion, and grace rather than selfishness and pride? How can you love your family and put them first? How can you genuinely show compassion to the people that you work with? How can you be a better neighbor to the people you live near? How can you help to meet real needs in our community? As we ask ourselves those questions, we cannot stop with good ideas. Instead, we must push forward to act so that our families, our workplaces, our neighborhoods, our city, and our society will benefit. None of us would say we do not desire to see our community bettered. Let’s work together to see that happen.
