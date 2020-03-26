When I agreed to write this column several months ago, I never imagined I’d be writing it in the middle of a pandemic. Most churches in the area have been closed now for at least a week. And none of us can be sure when we will be able to gather again as we are used to. For a religion that has its roots based in being in community, this is an incredibly disorienting time.
Romans 16 is likely a chapter that gets easily skipped when we are reading through the Bible. It’s the last chapter of the book, it doesn’t seem to hold a lot of theological significance, and frankly, much of the chapter is Paul telling Roman church who they should say “hi” to for him. But it’s in that list of names that Paul drops that we realize something beautiful: we are called to be in community.
We are not called to be Christians alone. We are not called to be people alone in this world. We need each other: we need support, love, and community. And we need to be able to give those very things back to others as well. So not being able to gather, whether it be in church, in our homes, or in the community, is incredibly disorienting. And this is the same whether you are Christian or not.
But the beautiful part of this is even when we are intentionally separated, we can be intentionally connected. Now, instead of waiting to see someone in passing at church on Sunday, you can be intentional about picking up the phone and having a full conversation. Now, instead of muttering to yourself that you should go visit that person who hasn’t been able to come to church in some time, you can send them a card. Now, instead of bemoaning you can’t see your grandchildren, you can be more diligent in setting time to video chat with them.
Paul knew he couldn’t do it alone. Paul knew he needed a large, intentional community to succeed in his mission of spreading God’s love, grace and peace to the ends of the earth. And in normal times, we too easily forget that. We take those relationships for granted: We don’t get out and come to a gathering because we can do it next week. We turn down that invitation to go out on Friday night because there will be other invitations. Unfortunately, the very things and people we took for granted are no longer there. But now, more than ever, we are called to be community. We are called to love one another in new and unusual ways. Who would have thought staying home would be the most loving thing you could do for your neighbors? Who would have thought not buying the last package of toilet paper could mean the difference to the person who comes after you?
Now more than ever we are called to intentionally be the church. No longer does showing up on Sunday morning mean we are the church. It means that we find new ways to reach out to others every single day of the week. We are reminded in 2 Corinthians 12:9 that God said, “My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.” What feels like weakness to us, what feels like a strain on the church, is something that really shows us God’s power made perfect.
It reminds us that God’s power is in all of this, that God is with us and will not let us falter. God will continue to give us strength, grace, and love and encourage us to spread that to others. And may we spread those things instead of the virus.
