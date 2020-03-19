Why should I go to church? That’s the question that some people ask themselves week after week. Recently I was on vacation in central Florida and met a man from Sweden. When he discovered that I was a minister he had several questions for me. He was curious as to why it was important to go to church. He told me that in Sweden people just go to church for weddings and funerals. Someone once said the church is a place to be hatched, matched and dispatched. That may be said in jest but it is true in so many cases.
The first reason you may want to go to church is to learn how to have a relationship with God. Knowing Jesus is not about your behavior and it is not about being religious but it is about having a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. Going to church should be a place where you find out how to know God. Therefore, those that are seeking God should go to church.
Those who already know Jesus Christ as their Savior and Lord should go to church because they actually are the church.
Gathering together as believers on a consistent basis is actually commanded by God. Hebrews 10:25-27 says “let us hold unswervingly to the hope we profess, for he who promised is faithful. And let us consider how we may spur one another on toward love and good deeds, not giving up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but encouraging one another – and all the more as we see the day approaching.”
As believers, we are members of the Body of Christ and when we gather we are together to bless and encourage one another. It is the habit of so many believers to stay away from church, which does absolutely nothing for their spiritual lives. Some people who used to go to church don’t intentionally decide to quit going to church, they drift into the bad habit of missing church. All you need to do to become an inactive church member is to miss three Sundays in a row. Once you have missed three Sundays it becomes a habit. The opposite is true as well. You can get into a good habit by getting involved in going to church. If you attend three Sundays in a row you can make attending church one of the best habits of your life.
One of the best reasons to start going to church is to worship God. Jesus spoke about worship when he talked to the woman at the well in John chapter four. When she asked questions about where one should worship and in what manner Jesus answered her by saying that the Father wanted people to worship in spirit and in truth. The method or style of worship is not what worship is all about, it is our spirit and attitude that is important. It’s really about the heart of worship, whether we are coming to God with a pure heart.
Another reason to attend worship services is so that you can get to know and love others that are part of your church family. Jesus was talking to his disciples when he said, “by this shall all men know that you are my disciples that you love one another.” Being involved in a fellowship of believers gives you a place to be obedient to this command of Christ. It also gives you the opportunity to meet one another’s needs. One place in the book of Acts says that “there was no need among any who were part of the body of Christ”. As a church family, we find that we can fellowship together, serve together, give together and worship together. In fact, I would suggest that when a church is defining who they are they need to realize that they are “better together.”
If in reading this article you think about the fact that you haven’t been a part of the local church lately perhaps you can do something about it. You can change this deficit in your life. The good news is that God allows U-Turns. Find a church that teaches the Bible, focuses on sharing that Jesus Christ us is “the way, the truth and the life.” Go as a seeker and you may become a believer and follower of Christ. Go as a believer and work to build up and encourage those who are “the body of Christ.”
