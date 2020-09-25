From the way I see it and view both the church and the New Testament, there are at least four types of people in every church. There are probably more types but in this column, I want to focus on these four. If you are part of a local church family you may want to examine yourself to see which type you are.
In the body of Christ, there seems to be a large group known as “the reprobates.” Most of these people don’t realize it, but they are no different than the world. They are playing a church game, acting religious on Sundays and Wednesdays as at other times and then they live like the devil the rest of the week. They may have religion but they don’t have a personal relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ.
It is to this group that Jesus spoke the words in Matthew 7:21-23, “Depart from me, you that work iniquity, I never knew you.” The question that we must ask ourselves is, “have we trusted Jesus Christ as our only hope of an eternity in heaven. What kind of difference has Jesus made in your life?” Do you know Jesus Christ?
The second group in every church is a group that I like to call “the rebukers.” It doesn’t matter what you are doing, they are against it. They are the negative people that try to keep things the way they are and complain about every new idea or ministry. The Bible warns against this when it says “Do all things without murmuring and disputing.” The work of every church would be more productive and effective if church members would work without complaining. The fact is every church has its rebukers.
The third group in every church is a group I call “the resters.” This is the largest group in most churches. These people know they are saved and are most comfortable with their Christianity. They are, as the prophet Amos said, “at ease in Zion.” It is OK to rest in the Lord, but we must also work for the Lord. Complacency is probably the most dangerous sin in Christianity today. We seem to think someone else will get the job done, yet the harvest is great but the laborers are few.
The fourth group in every church is my favorite. They are what I call “the refreshers.” These people are quite simply refreshing. It is a joy to be in their presence. They are like the little known New Testament character and friend of the Apostle Paul, Onesephorus. In II Timothy 1:16-18, Paul said Onesephorus “refreshed us again and again.” The Greek definition for refresher means “one that blows a cool breeze over a hot perspiring brow.”
There are several ways in the church that one can be a refresher. First, by their presence, just being with some people is refreshing. They are a delight to be around. By their pen, writing encouraging notes, text messages or emails and finally, by their purse, financially blessing the others in the work of the ministry. This last way of refreshing reminds me that often in the church there are givers and takers. Some seem to always be asking for a handout or they are there for what they can get. Refreshers are those that are there for what they can contribute. I’m not speaking necessarily about tithes and offerings, which are an important part of the ministry, but how do you share in the needs of other church family members? Do you consider yourself to be a giver or a taker? Remember the words of the Lord Jesus when He said, “It is more blessed to give rather than receive.” Who have you blessed lately?
God uses the refresher who is willing to reach out in the church and touch people who have needs. We can all be a refresher to someone in their time of trouble. Will you go and be a refresher today?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.