It is hard to imagine that we would find ourselves where we are as individuals, churches, communities, and nation. We were living the “normal life” of worship, shopping, school, eating out at restaurants, and work. The scene quickly changed to “stay at home” orders, church services online, and schools taking place within homes. Just a few months ago we would not think twice about being in close proximity with others, but now we find ourselves avoiding close contact and keeping a 6-foot distance from others while wearing a mask. How did we get here so quickly?
In the past two weeks, we have also faced another challenge for our nation, the unrest that has risen from the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. As we look at his death and the following protest, we are once again faced with the reality of the unjust treatment of black individuals and others who are marginalized by our culture. What has followed is the expression of frustration and for some, anger. I cannot speak for those who experience injustice, but as a follower of Christ, I can pray, listen and learn from the circumstances we face.
In uncertainty and challenges, we go to God’s Word for understanding and guidance. “If my people who are called by my name humble themselves, and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land,” 2 Chronicles 7:14.
As we face uncertainty the greatest response is to bow before our Heavenly Father in humility and prayer. We seek correction in our own lives then we begin to see God work in our homes, communities, and nation, as He restores what has been broken. In prayer, we seek the leadership of God so He will provide us with guidance and healing for the problems we face. These unprecedented times require extraordinary prayer, as we look to the Lord in the midst of uncertainty.
In these current challenges, may we join others in praying for those who have been impacted by the current situation. We pray for the medical workers and first responders who continue to serve on the front lines of the Coronavirus cases. We pray for the family and friends of George Floyd, the city of Minneapolis, and other cities that have been impacted by riots and unrest. We seek the Lord and ask for peace in the rising conflict and may the government leaders of those cities lead with wisdom as they make future decisions. We also pray for the safety and guidance of police officers and other law enforcement as they face tremendous challenges. Finally, we continue to pray for those affected by injustice, that they will find the strength to persevere so that they may peacefully express their concerns and frustration so others can listen and learn.
The global pandemic and national unrest have reminded us of the frailty of life and how unstable it can be. While we live in a fragile world, scripture reminds us that God instills hope for all of us as we face the future. We may face uncertainty that can lead to anxiety and despair but through Christ, we are not forsaken. We are afflicted in every way, but not crushed; perplexed, but not driven to despair; persecuted, but not forsaken; struck down, but not destroyed, 2 Corinthians 4:6-9.
As we seek stability in uncertainty, may we remember the blessings the Lord provides; more time with our family members, interaction with a caring church community, and expressing the love of Christ to our neighbors and friends. Finally, the greatest action we can take at this time is to pursue an encounter with our Heavenly Father who loves, strengthens, and guides us in these unprecedented times.
