During this highly unusual time in our lives, I considered what I might write that would be not the same as previous posts, as well as still encouraging and challenging.
As a Christian, I should always be aware of how I live out my daily walk before God and man. Often there are days of crisis that I must deal with, but that should not change my attitude of gratitude and thankfulness to God Almighty, who gives me the breath of life each day and the wisdom and strength to deal with these daily challenges.
Today is a new season for us all. It has caused us to slow down tremendously and for many almost completely shut down daily activities. However, the season will eventually pass, and we will find ourselves getting back to a sense of “normal.” God created the seasons for a purpose, so that life and death, as well as many other natural occurrences, can have their time to be fulfilled. This is the circle of life that cannot be changed and cannot be broken.
Ecclesiastes Chapter 3 1-13 speaks to this: “For everything there is a season, a time for every activity under heaven. A time to be born and a time to die. A time to plant and a time to harvest. A time to kill and a time to heal. A time to tear down and a time to build up. A time to cry and a time to laugh. A time to grieve and a time to dance. A time to scatter stones and a time to gather stones. A time to embrace and a time to turn away. A time to search and a time to quit searching. A time to keep and a time to throw away. A time to tear and a time to mend. A time to be quiet and a time to speak. A time to love and a time to hate. A time for war and a time for peace. What do people really get for all their hard work? I have seen the burden God has placed on us all. Yet God has made everything beautiful for its own time. He has planted eternity in the human heart, but even so, people cannot see the whole scope of God’s work from beginning to end. So I concluded there is nothing better than to be happy and enjoy ourselves as long as we can. And people should eat and drink and enjoy the fruits of their labor, for these are gifts from God.”
As you read this, my question to you is, what are you doing with your time? This column is not about whether God is at fault for our current events, because He is not, which can be hotly debated by many from various thoughts in religion and philosophy. That is not my focus today. My focus is on that God in His infinite wisdom has chosen to create this world so you and I both have 24 hours every day with which to use according to our liking.
For some, God may be more or less involved in how you choose to spend those hours but they are still there as a gift. King Solomon, the writer of Ecclesiastes gives us a simple rundown of how life goes and his conclusion? God has made everything beautiful in its time and for us humans, we should thoroughly enjoy our time here on earth by enjoying what God has given us as gifts, even our own time of work and time of rest.
So, what are you doing with the time you have been given? This is the most unique situation you and I have probably ever seen in our lifetime and maybe the most unique for the rest of our lives. How are you choosing to make the most of your time? Are you taking time for your relationship with your Creator, are you challenging yourself to read more, learn something new, or maybe brush up on some old hobbies that have gone by the wayside due to lack of time?
Time is precious and you cannot get it back, so today, I challenge you to consider how you can bless God by using the time He has given you as wisely as possible. This does not mean He expects you to spend all day just worshiping Him (although not a bad idea, ever). He expects you to do what He has created you to do. The creative things that bring you joy and peace, these are the gifts God has given you and now is the time to give back to Him what you do so well!
Ask yourself, what gives me joy that I know God enjoys watching me do? What gives you energy and brings a sense of rest and peace? This is definitely the time to get reacquainted with Him and His purposes for you!
