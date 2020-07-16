I love listening to children. They have an interesting perspective. They may hear things differently than you and I. For instance, a Sunday school class was studying the Ten Commandments; they were ready to discuss the last one. The teacher asked if anyone could tell her what it was. Susie raised her hand, stood tall, and quoted, "Thou shall not take the covers off the neighbor's wife." Even though that wasn’t the exact wording, I guess the point got across. Another young kid prayed, "And forgive us our trash baskets as we forgive those who put trash in our baskets." Again, this kid mixed up the words a bit, but maybe we adults could gain something from his translation.
Jesus had a love for children. He didn’t dismiss them or ignore them but welcomed them. In fact, he made a statement we often forget. Let me remind you, in Matthew 18:3, Jesus said: “Truly I tell you, unless you change and become like little children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven.” We, as adults, try to complicate faith. Jesus was helping us make it easier. Trust like a child. Jesus went on to say in Matthew 19:14, “Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.”
When it comes to what’s best for our children, we as adults know best. So, we send our children to school, to the dentist, to get shots, to baseball practice, even when they are not happy with our decision or we know it may hurt them a little. Why? Because we know what’s best.
But why, when it comes to church, do we as adults say, “If they don’t want to go, they don’t have to.” Is church worse than school, or the dentist, that we should avoid the discipline of teaching our children about the reason they were created, discovering the purpose God has for their lives, and finding the peace of knowing Him personally? Don’t our children deserve the privilege of knowing others who are seeking to live God’s way?
Right now with COVID-19, our routines have been interrupted. We have lost the discipline of getting together weekly to encourage one another and study God’s word so we may live it out every day. As the doors of the church open back up, I challenge you to make this a “good” habit once again.
As a preacher’s kid, I was at church every time the doors were open. I enjoyed many of the people and things we did at church. But, I didn’t always enjoy going to church. There were times I whined and said with great emotion, “BUT, I DON’T WANT TO GO.”
Today, I am thankful that my parents “made” me go to church and helped me establish a healthy discipline in my life. More importantly, they showed me by their own example a faith that was real and sincere. Jesus had changed their lives and He wanted to do the same for me. Thanks mom and dad.
