For some people, seeing the Minneapolis police officer’s knee on George Floyd’s dead body is the first time they’ve seen anything like that, except for maybe in a movie. For others, it has been a harsh reality all their lives but, in this case, there was someone there to capture it by video. It is also the same migrant narrative that goes back for hundreds of years saying, “that’s why we left the south, hoping it wouldn’t be as bad up north.” The only real difference today is that it was caught on video and distributed to the world. However, for that one video showing an event that brings outrage, there are hundreds to thousands of others that had no video, but experienced the same thing and remain traumatized.
Matter of fact, over the last few years, if it hadn’t been for videos like Eric Garner’s, Ahmaud Arbery’s, and so many other igniting videos online, we would not have known about the injustices or extremes. It ends up as a person's word against another, at best. Unfortunately, even with video, some cases end without justice, though I imagine Trayvon Martin’s verdict would have been different with a solid video.
The riots we see in the streets of Minneapolis are as Dr. King said, “the voice of those who are unheard.” Unheard repeatedly I would add, and they are fed up with the injustices around them, though they do not help the community nor bring justice. However, having never been pushed to this point, I personally don’t want to think of what my response would be if given the same set of circumstances. I wonder how else would people be heard when the peaceful end is ignored while those who can change the situation won’t respond.
The looting, like in many other instances, is the fruit of opportunists that are drawing attention away from the real issue at hand, and of course, the media will report it more than the igniting offense. The initial image and video of Floyd’s death, which is all over Facebook, reignites, or gives a visual proof text to the protest of Colin Kaepernick against the continual injustice taking place among groups of people. The injustice was the point, but it was “looted” by the media and those with no experience to mean something else entirely.
What’s next? From here, what usually happens is that, for a few weeks, people post and are angry and then society moves on to the next thing. However, it remains a nightmare for the family and those close to them. Sometimes we hear how it ends, but other times we don’t.
I don’t usually post on these issues because others speak to it so well and I would rather speak to those who can actually enact some sort of change, but as I think further, I believe and think that everyone can do something as we work to move forward.
Some people understand this one thing, others scoff at it, but everyone can pray. Prayer for a follower of Christ isn’t the way OUT, it is the way IN. As you pray, God can give you direction on what you should do with the gifts, abilities, and influence He places in your hands. He can give you a plan of action for the injustice, anger, and pain that you feel so that you can be a peacemaker, bridge builder, and ambassador for what is good, right, and just.
Some of the officers that I know, have served the community with, and now serve as a chaplain for, they wear the badge and got into law enforcement to keep things, like what we saw in Minneapolis, from happening. I don’t see any of them standing by allowing something like this to take place. But, at the end of the day, everyone has a part they can play in bringing lasting change or justice to the wrongs they see.
There are other and similar injustices going on right under our noses and God has equipped and burdened you with the heart and skill set to bring lasting change. Maybe you have ignored it and this instance has gotten you stirred up again. Would you take the time to pray and find out what part you are to play with your gifts, talents, and influence so that this sort of injustice doesn’t have to continue for another 300 years? YOU are living right now, what will you do?
