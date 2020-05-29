I am not sure about everyone else but this whole coronavirus season is affecting my spirit. I find myself melancholy one day, jovial the next. I am normally an even-keeled guy with lots of joy and peace in my spirit.
While I could blame it all on the pandemic, that would not be fair. I have also noticed my lifestyle habits have a lot to do with how my spirit feels. For example, the more TV I watch, the less peace I have inside. On the other hand, time spent outside doing something productive has a way of boosting my spirit.
I think a lot of us find ourselves living between things that cause us stress and some kind of stress relief activity. Therefore, we end up living somewhere between the melancholy and the jovial, thereby trapping our spirit in a place or state of inactivity.
In the midst of this balancing act, there are two things we can do that profoundly comfort, restore and renew our spirit. While it may sound predictable and cliché, the spiritual discipline of praying and spending time in the Bible are those two things that take us beyond living a life of just trying to balance how we feel.
Sometimes when I lead a small group conversation, I like to ask the participants the question, “How is it with your spirit?” The question might also be appropriately asked, “how is it with your soul?” It is always fascinating to hear the responses to this question. It seems we all are in tune with the idea that our “spirit” has some form or state of being. If you think about it for a minute, we have a strong sense of how things are within us. God has made us curious and aware.
This question and this way of thinking also come from my reading of scriptures, in particular Psalm 43:9 where king David spoke of “his spirit being disquieted within me.”
Likewise, In Psalm 51:9 he says, “put a new and right spirit within me…sustain in me a willing spirit.” David was incredibly sensitive to how his spirit felt within him. As a matter of fact, he was so in tune with it that it shaped much of his prayer life. One time, he felt like his soul was so downcast within him that he asked for God to restore the joy of his salvation!
When we are walking in our salvation and walking closely with the Lord, there is joy, peace, patience, and goodness — our soul, our spirit is at rest. As we walk closely with the Lord there is love and confidence and security. Apart from God, these spiritual blessings are fleeting or absent altogether.
I like the question “how is it with your spirit?” because it doesn’t delineate between those who are “in” and those who are “out.” Sometimes we just stray a little. Sometimes we stray a lot. Rather than further separate the children of God, this question points us forward together. The question points and encourages us to reflect on what we might be missing, needing or desiring within.
Being in tune with the state of our spirit may very well be the Holy Spirit whispering to us that things are out of whack. David returned to the Lord in prayer when his spirit was disquieted or uncomfortable within. Maybe we can do the same. Your answer to this question will be very telling — if you allow it. As we venture forward together as Church today, can I ask you to consider, “How is it with your spirit?”
Read Psalm 51:1-17.
