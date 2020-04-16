The journey of Lent is over. We stood at the foot of the cross on Good Friday and then waited and watched through that in-between time of Holy Saturday until we could raise our shouts of “Alleluia!” on Easter Day. That joyful day can feel like a destination. Easter can feel like a goal and when it arrives, it can be as if we’ve reached the end of a journey. Of course, that first day of the week more than 2,000 years ago was really just the beginning.
For Jesus' disciples, the time following his crucifixion felt like an ending. They began to live in a space that was locked down. And, here we are, under a stay-at-home order, waiting and watching as a deadly virus wreaks havoc on our health and our economy.
In the 20th chapter of John’s Gospel, we read that Jesus came to his disciples on the evening of the first day of the week. His friends were locked in, hiding and in fear. Their situation sounds all too familiar to us this year. Jesus greeted his friends saying, “peace be with you.” When they recognized him, he repeated the greeting. They had been through intense trauma and were hiding. Peace was what they needed.
Jesus’ ministry during his earthly walk both amazed and confused those who experienced it. He tried to tell his followers about all that was coming, but it was so much to try to understand. He was crucified for sedition and his friends were locked away for fear for all that had happened. The “peace” that Jesus offered them is important stuff. It was then and it is now. All that the disciples had experienced — Jesus’ trial, crucifixion, death and even his resurrection — was heavy and troubling to them. It seems to me that “peace” was the only workable greeting as Jesus joined them behind those locked doors.
I am spending time with the image and idea of “peace.” This word holds so much. It is a greeting, but it is so much more. Peace is a deep statement of what we wish for upon meeting another person. It is not simply saying “hello,” rather it is a prayerful greeting, something more like “hello, my friend, my desire is for all to be well between us.”
With his greeting of “peace,” Jesus is sharing his heart’s desire with his friends and offering reconciliation and reconnection to those who deserted him in his darkest hour. He is ushering them into the beloved community and connecting them to a peace that passes all understanding. The journey beyond that empty tomb leads us to a closer walk with the one who brings us that peace.
All the preparation of Lent and Holy Week can make Easter feel like a destination. Easter morning is what we have anticipated. It is what we have waited for. The Bible shows us though, book by book and chapter by chapter, that life is about the places in between. Life happens in the rain on the ark. It is about years of wandering in the desert. It is about 40 days in the wilderness and the journey from the cross to that empty tomb.
A lot of living in our sacred stories takes place during in-between times and here we are, in this place and this time, living in between. We are between a time when the COVID-19 virus was unknown and the hoped-for time when this virus will be under control. We are sheltering and away from our friends, families, and faith communities. It is easy and understandable to feel lost and alone, to feel caught between what we hope for and what we fear.
When we raise our Easter shouts of “Alleluia! Christ is risen!” we are reaffirming the truth that we serve a risen savior, that Christ is risen and remains so, and that we are in a constant state of in-betweenness with the Lord. It is my prayer that we will know the presence and peace and hope of God in all of the spaces in between.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.