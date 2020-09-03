As we struggle from day to day with the situations our world is in today, I would like to encourage each of us to keep our heads to the sky. The writer of the 121st Psalms gave us encouragement in verses one and two when he wrote, "I will lift mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help. My help cometh from the Lord, which made heaven and earth.”
The remaining verses in Psalms 121 tell us of a place where we can always get help. We must continue to keep looking to the hills. In other words, keep our heads to the sky as the temple in Jerusalem sat up on the mountain, and that was the dwelling place of God on earth and signified his presence among his people.
Whenever one was in distress, there was an assurance that they could count on help by keeping their head to the sky and looking for divine help. Even in today's chaotic world, we still can look to the hills because God has let us know He would never leave us or forsake us. He is an ever-present help in a time of troubles, but we must continue to keep our head to the sky.
The God we serve is a merciful and loving God who watches over us, and we don't realize it. Verses three through five tell us God orders our steps and guides us through trials and tribulations so we don't stumble and fall over stumbling blocks that have been thrown in our way. He watches over us 24 hours a day, but we must keep our head to the sky.
Satan's job is to try and break us down and cause us to quit looking to God for our strength and deliverance from our problems. But, I declare, if we keep our head to the sky, God will bring us.
In conclusion, Mr. Maurice White wrote a song in the early ‘70s for the group known as Earth, Wind, and Fire and I would like to share a few words of the first verse of that song. "Master told me once that I'd find peace in every way, but searching for the clue, wrong things I was bound to do. Keep my head to the sky for the clouds to tell me why, as I grew with strength, Master kept me as I repent."
Let's just keep our heads to the sky and trust in God Almighty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.