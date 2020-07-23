Have you not known? Have you not heard?
The Lord is the everlasting God,
the Creator of the ends of the earth.
He does not faint or grow weary;
his understanding is unsearchable.
He gives power to the faint,
and strengthens the powerless.
Even youths will faint and be weary,
and the young will fall exhausted;
but those who wait for the Lord shall renew their strength,
they shall mount up with wings like eagles,
they shall run and not be weary,
they shall walk and not faint.
— Isaiah 40:28-31
Isaiah 40:28-31 is one of the passages I often read at a funeral. Funerals are a time to celebrate life in the midst of death. God is everlasting and the gift of love we receive through Jesus Christ sees us through unsettling, mysterious, and trying times. In your experience, have you known someone who has personified this scripture? Have you known someone who weathered storms and difficulty with strength and grace?
My youth leader was someone like that. I grew up in a small church where everyone knew one another. Margie was a couple years older than my parents, and had been the volunteer youth leader at the church for many years by the time I entered the youth group. Margie approached life with an effervescent joy. She was someone who admitted she did not know everything about God and the Bible, but doubled down on the things she did know.
She knew God loved everyone fiercely and the grace and love of God meets people where they are. God always invites us to come “as is.” People can be confused, broken, arrogant, filled with kindness or regret, or doing well, and God will meet a person wherever they are. My love for Margie and God continued to grow because I needed to hear all of that when I was a kid. I need to hear the same things even now.
Margie’s health had been slipping for the last several years and she died recently. Her death was not a shock, but I was not ready for it. Death is not something we are ready for, but God prepares us for life, that in the end conquers death. Margie helped me understand that. A God who loves us fiercely and is willing to suffer and die on a cross will not let death have the last word. Jesus Christ works for reconciliation and hope. The promise God gives us is one that leads to redemption and life.
Who do you have in your life that teaches you about love, forgiveness, and mercy? I have found people who claim not to know a thing about the Bible, but understand the love of Christ better than most. I don’t want to minimize the importance of scripture, but there are people who live it out in a way that shows the love of Christ. Who has been someone who showed you the fierce and uncompromising love of God that meets us where we are in our beauty and brokenness and redeems it all? Margie was someone who lived out the love of Christ for me.
Right now, with the many challenges that we face, how can you be someone that points people to the love of Christ? Can you look at your neighbor and see something great? Can you put forth the effort to do the loving thing? Will you join me in striving to be someone who loves others fiercely?
People like Margie shine a light for us to follow in the dark. I hope I have as much to give as she did. With God’s help, we all do. Strive to see the good in the world and help others to see it too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.