Some of us are used to going to church. As a child I went every time the doors were opened, I even helped my parents open the doors from time to time. I used to think the church was the building but the Bible clearly teaches that the church is the people. The Bible says in I Corinthians 12:27, “Now you are the body of Christ and each one of you is a part of it.” Verse 13 of that same chapter says, “For we were all baptized into one Spirit into one body – whether Jews or Greeks, slave or free – and were all given the one Spirit to drink.”
When I wrote my previous column titled “Why we should go to church?” I actually wrote it as a reserve column in the case the Sedalia Democrat needed it. Well it just so happened the Democrat did need the column and it was printed on the weekend when people couldn’t go to their church building.
In an attempt to honor our governmental officials and flatten the curve of those who might get the coronavirus we were not open, just like most churches for public worship. Instead, we chose to continue our Facebook Live services as well as added YouTube Live. Many of our people joined us and I’m confident others did as well.
I appreciate so much the way my staff stepped up and put together an online worship service that helped to bring God’s people together. It’s interesting to me that when we can’t do something we normally do we can miss it so much. I’m confident that when we are able to meet again, we will have the church gathered like never before.
I’m thankful for all who joined our services online as well as those from other congregations who worshipped virtually from their computers or even their phones. It’s amazing what we can do when we have to. It’s not the same but it is better than not meeting at all. Instead of being the church gathered we became the church scattered. We are still the church. In the days of the early New Testament Church, the Body of Christ grew stronger when they were scattered due to persecution. Could it be that we could be stronger because of the crisis that we face together?
Even though we cannot meet together as church families on Sunday mornings or Wednesday nights we can still stay connected as communities of faith. It is important that we reach out to one another. I’ve spent more time on the phone in the past week than I have in a long time. I’ve called many of our members and a number of members have called me. I’ve heard from denominational leaders both locally and nationally. I’m thankful to be able to stay connected. I hope you are staying connected too. Call your pastor and let them know you are praying for them. Reach out to other members by a phone call, text or email. Remember when the phone companies used to say, “reach out and touch someone,” well do it and it will make you feel better and someone else as well.
If you aren’t part of a church family, now would be a good time to check the local churches out. Go to Facebook and type in the name of a local church and if they have a page you should be able to find it. I have a friend from Texas who said he dropped in on worship services online from five different states including Missouri. Find a church where you can discover faith and hope.
Let me encourage you like I will encourage the good people of Calvary Baptist Sedalia this Sunday. “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not unto your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him and He will direct your paths.” Proverbs 3:5&6
Believe me when I say God will take care of you. It’s more than a song or a saying, it is the gospel truth. When we place our faith and trust in Him then He will lead, guide, protect and provide. I’m confident the church can come to the other side of this crisis and be stronger and better than before.
If you are not sure where to worship online this Sunday, go to www.calvarybaptistsedalia.org and click on the Facebook or YouTube link at 6 p.m. Let’s encourage and pray for one another during this time of crisis.
