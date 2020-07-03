Matthew 11:28-30 (NRSV) says, “Come to me, all you that are weary and are carrying heavy burdens, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn from me; for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.”
This familiar passage from Matthew’s account of the Good News is a comforting one to lean on when life is difficult. What exactly is the yoke that Jesus is telling us to put on? What is this burden that he wants us to carry? Are we to suppose that following Christ is the easy life?
Many are saying these are troubling times. We are in the grip of a worldwide pandemic. The racial divide in this country continues and is evil. The economy is in trouble and many are suffering in dire financial circumstances. Could there possibly be a light burden or an easy yoke in times like these? The Gospel says there is.
I am thinking of the yoke of Christ and imagining the yoke that is placed on animals employed to help us humans do hard work. A good pair of animals, such as mules, draft horses, oxen, or water buffalo, will not be identical but will be well matched. It is hoped the pair will work in harmony and when they do, they no longer strain at the yoke, but bear it more easily, one relying on the other. The weight of the burden is made light by the cooperation between the two.
Jesus is asking us to take up his yoke with him and to join him in carrying the burdens of others. How we do that looks different for different people; and each of us who joins Christ in the yoke bears a variety of burdens. Some are personal, some are the burdens of those we are closest to, and some are the burdens of the community.
The passage reminds us that Jesus is gentle and humble of heart. We are to follow his lead and to be like him. That means we are also to be gentle and humble. The lightness of the burden and the ease of taking up the yoke of Christ lies in the burden that Jesus bore for us. When we step out of the weighty burden of sin and try as best we can to live into the humble gentleness of Jesus, we go a long way to easing the burden of others.
The humble one helps a neighbor to carry their load. The gentle one approaches the struggles of others with kindness and an open mind. Gentleness and humbleness of heart is another way to say “love” and love is what we are about when we take up Christ’s yoke and join him in carrying the burdens of the world. The apostle Paul tells us in 1 Corinthians 13 what love is and what love is not. It is a great passage to read when we wonder what taking up the yoke and burden might be like.
Picking up the burden with Jesus and putting on the yoke of Christ does not mean we will have an easier life, but it does mean we will have a better life. It also means our community will be lifted, carried, and cared for in new and wonderful ways and that all in our communities will also have a better life. It is in this way that the Kingdom of Heaven will come a little closer for all.
