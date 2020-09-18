As a child growing up, the things that were most important to me are not as important as an adult. My mom says I loved raw tomatoes and mayo as a kid. I cannot stand either as an adult; they are not important to me at all.
What are some of the things that are most important to you? You might answer your family, education, money, goals, a hobby, sports, or any number of things. Take a moment and think about what is most important to you right now in your life. We can gauge this by how much time we invest in something or how much money we spend on it. We will invest both time and money in the people or things that we find important. We have a lot of people telling us right now what is most important to them and that it should be just as important to us. The question we must answer is what will last beyond us? That is something that is important.
I am in a series with our church in the book of Philippians. Paul, writing to the church in Philippi, says, “Do nothing from selfishness or empty conceit but with humility of mind regard one another as more important than yourselves.” Some incredibly wise words from 1,960 years ago that still apply to us today.
As we look at the world around us, we can see people acting selfishly. They do what they want when they want, and how they want. For some people, the most important thing for them is that they are happy. There is little thought to those around them or the consequences of their actions. It is heartbreaking to see the broken lives around me because life does not have to be that way.
We can also see empty conceit in our world when we look at the individuals who think they are always right. They are the smartest and have the best ideas. They believe everyone should agree with them. We see it in the media, in politics, on social media, and the world around us.
There is another way. Instead of selfishness or conceit, we can live with humility. Humility is about a modest view of our importance. It begins as an attitude and plays out in our words and actions. It means that we treat people with genuine kindness and generosity. We are not constantly comparing ourselves to other people. Someone who is humble does not need all the recognition. They do not have to be first all the time. It is the child who just wants to help his parents or teacher. It is the coworker who is always there to help someone else succeed. Life is so much better with a dash of humility in our hearts and minds. The world is a better place when we live with humility. Paul will later tell the Philippians that Jesus Christ is our greatest example of humility.
Lastly, we can regard each other as more important than ourselves. It means that we care for and love the people around us. They are a priority to us. This does not stop with family and friends. It extends to co-workers, people we run into at the store, and those we disagree with. We show this in our words, our actions, how we serve them, and how we invest our time and money.
Our world is divided in a lot of ways currently that can create hostility, but we do not need to. We do not need to hate the person we disagree with. It is possible to care for and love someone we disagree with on specific issues. It will take some humility on our part and considering all people as important.
Scripture teaches us that God is our Creator and we are created in his image. This means that every person has value in God’s eyes. Therefore, we should value them too. Let’s live with humility and acting on our belief that others are more important!
