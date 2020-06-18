I grew up in a small sawmill town in the South. I have heard many stories about small towns, but my hometown of Laurel, Mississippi, is filled with wonderful memories. One of my fondest memories has to do with my incredible mother. Gladys Louise Loggins understood, “Every boy needs a man and every man needs a boy.” Although my dad, Walter Loggins Sr., died when I was just 6 years of age, God taught me a profound lesson on a very simple principle. The principle centered on this singular question, “Who is your father?” Although my father’s death left seven kids without a birth father, I was never left without spiritual fathers.
I remember the day I met some of the most influential men in my life. I met these men who soon became surrogate fathers to me. One of the first men who impacted my life was Deacon James Smith. Deacon Smith was my Sunday school teacher. He could not read but he knew the Word of God. At 7 years of age, I had just completed my Aunt Minnie Lee Holloway’s children’s class and was promoted to Deacon Smith’s Sunday school boys’ class — ages 7 to 9. Since he could not read, he asked me to be his Bible reader. I read and he taught. Every Sunday morning, I could not wait to read the Sunday school lesson and read from my mother’s King James Version of the Bible.
I did not realize what was happening. I was simply doing what was asked of me. What was it that caused me to respond to the leadership of a man who was not my earthly father? Why did I humble myself under Deacon Smith’s leadership as a young buck? What was it that caused me to surrender to his leadership? The answer is quite simple. I learned how to submit to God the Father which caused me to respect and submit to Deacon Smith — my earthly father figure.
I want to take this precious time to encourage you to never allow the void of a human father to hinder you from having an eternal Father. At the time, I did not realize I needed an eternal Father. Instead, I was bathing in the toxic cesspool of my personal pain until I realized God had something far greater and richer just for me. Somehow my mother knew what her seven kids failed to realize. Mom understood that while having an earthly father would have been wonderful, having an eternal Father is far greater because He can set us free from the trap of disappointment that often leads to hopelessness and despair.
I learned at a very early age that what I needed most to help me become the kind of father who understands fatherhood is to surrender my life to my Heavenly Father — then I would know how to be a godly father to my sons — Robert Jr. and Jordan Mathia. My two boys are now fathers. They both have families and I can humbly say they have both an earthly father (me) and an eternal Father (God).
It is my prayer on this Father’s Day that every father will take a second look at what it means to be a father to their sons and daughters. I learned how to be the kind of father that God the Father modeled by reading how He loved and led His son, Jesus.
But what of the families where dad does not care what the Bible says? As we all know, there is a father absence crisis in America! According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 19.7 million children, more than one in four, live without a father in the home. Consequently, there is a father factor in nearly all social ills facing America today. The following list, found on Fatherhood.org, presents many of the ways children are affected by living in a home without a father:
• Four times greater risk for poverty
• Seven times more likely to become pregnant as a teen
• More likely to have behavior problems
• More likely to face abuse and neglect
• Two times greater risk of infant mortality
• More likely to commit a crime and go to prison
• More likely to abuse drugs and alcohol
• Two times more likely to suffer obesity[1]
The solution to these devastating statistics is simple. It comes when every man realizes, “Every boy needs a man and every man needs a boy.” Although my dad, Walter Loggins Sr., died when I was just 6 years of age, God taught me that He is the answer to the question, “Who is your father?”
If you are a fatherless child today and you feel you have been abandoned and left on your own without a life compass to guide you through the insurmountable challenges in your life, then let me tenderly recommend to you my Heavenly Father — to be your Shepherd and you shall not be in want and you will dwell in the house of your Father — The Good Shepherd – forever and ever and ever. Amen. Amen. Amen. (Psalm 23)
