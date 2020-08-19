This school year is going to be different than any we have experienced in the past due to COVID-19. To be honest, I’m glad that I am no longer in a position to have to make the decisions that go along with it. I loved the job of being a member of the Sedalia 200 Board of Education, but the scrutiny and the number of opinions the board is receiving is overwhelming, to say the least.
The problem is no one really knows what will be right or wrong because we have never been here before. This is brand new territory that has critical meaning to everyone in different ways.
There are students who suffer from upper respiratory problems who will have difficulty wearing a mask throughout the school day. These students deserve to be in the classroom with their classmates so what is the solution for them? The CDC has indicated time and time again that children are far less likely to contract the virus. If they do, their symptoms are usually mild. One of the problems I see with students who are already compromised is that if they do contract the virus, it could affect them more seriously. How will the district protect them?
Children are also prime candidates to be “carriers” with no symptoms. If students unknowingly contract the virus, they could inadvertently take it home to a compromised parent or grandparent.
Students in high school will be wearing masks when a 6-foot distance cannot be maintained. There are upward of 1,400 students enrolled at Smith-Cotton High School. Maintaining a distance of 6 feet away from anyone will be nearly impossible. Wearing masks throughout the day will be favorable, but will it be realistic?
I went to Sam’s Club with my sister-in-law on Monday and we wore masks. I can’t tell you how difficult it was to walk through the store, pushing a heavy cart. We took several opportunities to lower our masks when we were clear of other people just so that we could get some clean air. I have a healthy respiratory system and it was monotonous for the hour and a half that we were there. I can’t imagine wearing one for eight hours.
What about teachers?
We have many who have spent 20 plus years in our district. Their age alone presents an increased risk of contracting the virus and suffering greater ill effects from it. They love their job and they are committed to our students and their success. They will risk it in order to provide them with a quality education. That is just who they are. The board must consider their well-being too.
Many people believe COVID-19 is no worse than the common flu. That may be so for some, but our elder educators are able to obtain a vaccination each year that helps decrease the effects of the flu. There is currently no vaccination for COVID-19. These teachers are walking into a hot zone with only a mask that is not made to protect them. They are at the mercy of the rest of the occupants of the building to wear their masks in order to protect them. What a mess.
Imagine having to clean and disinfect an entire school every day. Support staff, who take on the job of cleaning up after everyone, also risk contracting the virus. What kind of protection will the school offer these associates?
All of these questions have been thought through time and time again over the past several months. The district has looked at the plans of other districts, compared them to the CDC recommendations and then compared that to the direction of the Pettis County Health Center.
Attorney Stanley Cox has filed a lawsuit representing some members of Pettis County to clarify the extent of the health center’s authority over the county mask mandate. If the ruling comes back that the health center has overstepped its boundaries, it may or may not affect the decision the district has made. They will be faced with reevaluating the situation.
Something tells me that reevaluating this situation within the Sedalia School District will be an ongoing task throughout the school year.
There are many more issues that play into these decisions that I haven’t even touched upon. Imagine being the person/people who are tasked with making these decisions, not really knowing what the best answer is.
Please try to be patient, kind and respectful of those who are doing their best to care for our students. No one will ever intentionally do anything to harm them. I don’t believe that anyone wants to be the one who made the decision that ended up being the wrong one.
It’s time for us to settle down, make the decisions that we feel are best for our own children, stick to it and be flexible when changes must be made. If you really want to help, please pray for the decision-makers, for they are only as human as the rest of us.
