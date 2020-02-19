There are many terrifying things about chemo. It is a poison. It is meant to terrorize and kill your fastest-growing cells, forcing cancer to tap out after an onslaught of sheer cruelty. This scorched-earth tactic has wide-ranging effects for other parts of a patient’s body. It turns your stomach and fries your tastebuds. Ulcers form on the inside of your mouth. Your skin pales, then palls. Weight falls off like black magic. Hair, brows, even eyelashes — all gone. You must take a cocktail of other protective drugs to ensure your system does not shut down, that your heart and digestive system and bladder remain unscathed.
Even scarier, though, is what happens to your body on a cellular level, where no one can see. A few days after chemotherapy treatments have been administered, when you’re back at home, your blood counts plummet. Anemia. Thrombocytopenia. And neutropenia, a critical lack of white blood cells. All these big words mean the medicine is doing its job. Your new job is to try to keep everything else from killing you.
Sometimes the worst dangers are accompanied only by eerie silence. There are no enemies in sight, but they could be anywhere. Or nowhere. Or everywhere. Is it on that doorknob? Or on the banana your husband bought at the grocery store? Did your daughter bring it home from daycare? Or did it sneak in with the mail? A critical lack of white blood cells makes you intensely susceptible to infections and illnesses. Anything from a paper cut to unwashed produce could kill you before the cancer ever got a chance. So you become a prisoner in your own home until your blood counts recover. No work, no school, no church. You must give up raw fruits and vegetables, fresh flowers and garden work. You stop flossing and shaving to keep small cuts from opening up on your body. You disinfect and bathe and take your temperature frequently. You must put your pets at arm’s length. Even kissing your children can be risky. It’s best to wear a mask.
No matter how much care you take, the enemy can find its way into your fortress. There are just too many viruses, too many sick people, too much grime. Too many sneezes and dirty hands and sticky suspect surfaces, touched and transferred over and over again, spreading more quickly than they can ever be contained.
We can’t ever stop it. Like the plague wraith in Edgar Allen Poe’s “Masque of the Red Death,” illnesses will always find their way into our lives. It’s hubris to think we can shut them out entirely. But we can slow them down.
If you are sick, stay home. If you are an employer who expects your sick employees to suck it up and come to work, shame on you. You are not heroes for buckling down and limping in or requiring others to do so. You are the bad guys, the enemies that spread destruction the weakest among us work so hard to conquer. It’s not just cancer — you are the nemesis of anyone who has had an organ transplant and anyone who takes strong drugs for lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, or Crohn’s. You are the adversary of infants and the very old. You may never know if they are hospitalized or killed. But their deaths may be a direct result of your carelessness, your selfishness, or your “tough guy” attitude.
The flu is rampant in Pettis County right now. The Centers for Disease Control says that your coughs, sneezes and even your speech can spread flu droplets up to six feet away. As long as you continue to have symptoms, you continue to be contagious, especially in the first three to four days after contracting the illness. WebMD (and most doctors) recommend that you stay home until you have been fever-free for AT LEAST 24 hours without the use of a fever-reducing medication.
It may not be a big deal for you or your family to deal with winter viruses. You might think it more important to make it to work or go to the basketball game or pop into Woods for a gallon of milk. You might be strong, young, healthy, able to fight it off and bounce back easily.
Some of us cannot. Ask yourself what’s more important. Your convenience? Or someone else’s life?
