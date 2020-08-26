In the years prior to the Civil War, slavery became a primary point of conflict between the states. Congress solved many of the issues concerning slavery by enacting legislation that governed the entire nation. In 1854, however, Congress gave some of its powers to the states, an action that created havoc at the polls in Missouri and Kansas and led to violence in those states. Pettis County was affected by these acts of legislation.
In 1820, Congress passed the Missouri Compromise, an act that allowed the admission to the nation of Maine as a free state and Missouri as a slave state. This preserved the balance of slave and free states in the country and the number of men representing slave and free states in the Senate. The Missouri Compromise also set a line of 36 degrees, 30 feet as the boundary between future slave and free states entering the nation.
Pettis County, which had many pro-slavery residents, became a site of tension and later of violence over the issue of slavery. For example, in 1861 the offices of the Georgetown Journal, a northern sympathizing newspaper, were attacked by southern sympathizers who attempted to trash the pressroom and capture its editor Bacon Montgomery.
In 1850, Congress passed the Compromise of 1850. This act reestablished the balance of slave and free states upset by Texas’ admission to the nation as a slave state in 1845 by admitting California as a free state.
In 1854, amid further controversy over whether states entered the nation as slave or free states, Stephen Douglas introduced the Kansas Nebraska Act. This act effectively repealed the provision setting a boundary between slave and free state made by Missouri Compromise. The Kansas Nebraska Act allowed individual states to vote on whether they would enter the nation as slave or free states.
This act granted “popular sovereignty” or “states’ rights” to the people. The lack of residence requirements in voting laws of the time and in the wording of the Kansas Nebraska Act contributed to “massive election fraud.”
The act ultimately led to violence along the Kansas-Missouri border. Pettis County was involved in the actions that followed the act’s passage.
After the Kansas Nebraska Act was passed, pro-slavery men formed secret societies called Blue Lodges to encourage the spread of slavery in the territories. Though some aspects of the Blue Lodges were confidential, they and their aims seem to have been fairly well known. Pettis County had an active Blue Lodge.
The local Blue Lodge vigorously recruited men to membership. They targeted prominent, influential men such as George R. Smith, who refused to join. Many others, however, did join. Pro-slavery forces encouraged Smith to join them yet a second time. Again he refused. Smith became, in the words of his friend Brinkley Hornsby, a “marked object,” earning the enmity of pro-slavery men.
Historian Michael Cassity, in his Pettis County history “Defending a Way of Life,” notes the Blue Lodges “contributed substantially to the mobilization of forces” in the counties, including Pettis County, near the Kansas border to cross the border and vote in Kansas elections. The goal was to elect a legislature in Kansas that would produce a state constitution approving slavery in Kansas and elect a pro-slavery Congressman to represent Kansas.
While there is no conclusive evidence that Pettis County men actually voted in Kansas elections, they were certainly involved in working toward that end, violating the concept of popular sovereignty and states’ rights they so desperately tried to defend.
