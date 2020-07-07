We have become so divided as a nation that it frightens me. I’m not afraid of people attempting to cause harm to me personally; I am frightened for my children and grandchildren. What will the world look like 10 or 20 years from now?
The way things are going right now, we will never see unity and solidarity. I cannot remember a time when we have been more divided. Only 10 to 15 years ago, I felt a surge of unity I had never experienced before. My children never saw color; only their friends. Children of many nationalities and colors came through my doors to play, have sleepovers, or just eat dinner. We never thought a thing about it. Maybe that’s where I messed up?
I never thought about what it was like to grow up being Black or biracial. I simply accepted every child the way they were. I didn’t ask the questions that are being asked now because I simply never knew I should have. How could I have known if no one told me?
It wasn’t until I took a young Black student into my home that I discovered an entirely different world existed behind the doors of the Black community.
Things changed drastically for me. When I went shopping with him, the stares were painful. People looked at me with disdain and stared at him with watchful, suspicious eyes. People said things that were hurtful and I met them with my own words. Black people do live with prejudice right here in Pettis County. I really didn’t see it that way before I lived it because I had never experienced it.
So how do we go about changing these things? How do we reconcile what we think we know versus what is real?
The same can be said for police officers. We don’t know the history they have had with criminals. We don’t know what they have personally experienced or what they have been forced to handle on their own. They see the worst of the worst in people and are expected to see the best of the best in everyone they come in contact with. Is that even possible? Should they not be skeptical of every person they pull over until they have reason not to be? After all, their lives are on the line.
Are there bad cops? Sure! Are there bad people? Absolutely, there are! My question is how can we tell just by looking, who is bad and who is not? There must be some common sense judgment in every situation a police officer encounters.
Again, how do we reconcile as a country? Will violence and destruction of property, looting, starting fires, tearing down statues and hate speech unite or divide us further? To me the answer is simple. It will cause more division.
Peaceful protestors are being overshadowed by the loud rioters and those who have set out to destroy our country. Peaceful protestors want us to hear and try to understand what they live with on a daily basis. They want us to become aware of their situation and validate them. And yet, here we are, becoming more inflamed by the minute when we see all of the violence and criminal behavior.
It appears to me peaceful protestors don’t stand a chance at being heard right now. The wedge is being driven deeper than it ever has been by cowards who believe the only way to be heard is by killing, vandalizing, looting and rioting. Anarchy is not the way to develop unity.
We have been driven back years, if not decades, in creating unification. It’s sad and frightening at the same time.
We must all take a firm stand against the violence and criminal behavior, come to the table and talk. We could begin by changing the narrative of the media and by producing television shows that promote conversation among all cultures within our melting pot.
We can also begin by being civil toward one another. Not every Black person is a criminal and not every white person believes they are privileged.
We must meet on common ground with civility and open hearts in order to change this country for the better. I implore each of you to start by having this conversation within your homes and then take a positive attitude into the community when you close the door behind you. If we fail to do these things, we will certainly fail the generations to come.
I believe in my heart the majority of people wish to find unity and peace but they are too afraid to begin the fair and honest conversations that must take place in order for that to happen. They are afraid because, Black or white, they are attacked when they ask a question the “wrong” way. Let’s move past that, shall we? Let’s consider each other equal in our misunderstanding of one another and get to work on restructuring our relationships.
