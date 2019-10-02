In the 19th century, Missouri state statute mandated that each county make arrangements for the care of its poor. Generally, this care was provided at the county poor farm, supervised by the County Commission and evaluated every year by the Grand Jury.
Most of Pettis County’s poor were women. Social Security widow’s benefits did not exist, nor did disability insurance. A widow, perhaps with children, was particularly vulnerable, especially if she did not have extended family to care for her. Some of the poor were physically or developmentally disabled. Again, programs now taken for granted did not exist. Other poor folks were simply too old and frail to work for a living.
In 1878, Mr. Anderson was the superintendent of the county poor farm. He worked hard at a difficult job. He had to deal with the personalities of the residents as well as manage a working farm on very poor soil. When an ill-tempered resident accused him of mismanagement and cruelty, the farm’s physician and others came to his defense, describing him as a “kind, Christian gentleman” and a capable administrator.
Anderson lived on the farm. In addition to being provided with living quarters, he was paid a salary by the County Commission. The Weekly Bazoo reported on March 12, 1878, that the County Commission paid W. P. Anderson $80.40 for administrating the poor farm, but does not state the period of time covered by that stipend.
The County Commission also made other provisions for the poor, either paying them a portion of their living expenses or reimbursing those who cared for them. For example, the same edition of the Bazoo reported paying $4 to Mrs. Miller, a poor person, $6 to Mrs. Roberts, a pauper, and $4 to Betsy Garth, a pauper. The Commission paid Judge C.G. Taylor several $4 payments as reimbursement for house rent he had paid for indigent people.
In addition, the county paid the expenses of those who provided care for a poor person. The Bazoo reported payments for both long and short term care. Mrs. Sarah Nickels was paid $20 for caring for Lucy Nickels, a pauper, for six months. Mrs. Schaeffer was paid $6 “for assistance to a poor person.”
The city of Sedalia also made arrangements for the care of the poor. By the later part of the century, Sedalia had established an office that helped to provide assistance to those in need. Much of the money used for their care came from donations.
As winter approached each year, Sedalia’s well-to-do women canvassed the town’s business community asking for donations of food, clothing, blankets, and fuel to help the poor survive the winter. While this system worked well for the most part as the women were dedicated to their task, problems occasionally arose. J.W. Goodwin, the outspoken editor of the Bazoo, frequently complained that people were donating moldy food, shabby clothing, and worn out blankets.
In other instances, donations were refused. During the 1890s, the mayor refused to accept a 25-pound sack of flour because it had been donated by Dora Dewitt, a local prostitute. His misplaced morality left the poor in need.
When social safety nets such as Social Security, disability insurance, and other programs were instituted during the 20th century, reformers believe that poverty would end. Unfortunately, they were wrong.
